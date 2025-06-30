La Brea man, 22, held for robbing PH taxi driver

- File photo

One of two suspects who allegedly robbed a PH taxi driver at gunpoint in La Brea over the weekend has been detained by police, while the search continues for the second suspect.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm on June 29.

According to police reports, the victim – a 33-year-old PH taxi driver from Union Village, Claxton Bay – was driving his silver Nissan Almera car along Belle Vue, La Brea, when he picked up a male passenger.

Upon reaching the dead end of a road, another man approached the car.

Both the passenger and the approaching man, reportedly armed with guns, announced a hold-up.

A struggle ensued, but the driver managed to escape from the car and ran toward the Southern Main Road, Rousillac, where he alerted passers-by and the police.

The victim later accompanied Cpl Narine and PC Silverton to the scene, where they found his vehicle.

Upon checking, he discovered that several items were missing, including a Samsung cellphone valued at $1,500, a Pioneer car stereo valued at $800, and a set of car keys valued at $300.

CSIs PCs Telesford and Francis also responded and collected evidence at the scene.

Further investigation led to the arrest of the 22-year-old suspect from La Brea.