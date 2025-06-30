Keep High Street free of vendors
THE EDITOR: I recently took a walk on High Street in San Fernando and I was pleasantly surprised by the lack of street vending. I am aware that people need to make their hustle. However, the situation became unbearable with pedestrians having to walk in the road because of the number of vendors.
I sincerely hope that present arrangements stand and that the law will be enforced in order to ensure the chaos that reigned previously does happen again.
M GREENE
via e-mail
Comments
"Keep High Street free of vendors"