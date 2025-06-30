Keep High Street free of vendors

SHOPPING: Roadside vendors display their items for sale along High Street in San Fernando. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I recently took a walk on High Street in San Fernando and I was pleasantly surprised by the lack of street vending. I am aware that people need to make their hustle. However, the situation became unbearable with pedestrians having to walk in the road because of the number of vendors.

I sincerely hope that present arrangements stand and that the law will be enforced in order to ensure the chaos that reigned previously does happen again.

M GREENE

via e-mail