Homeless man killed near Grand Bazaar

- File photo

Police are trying to identify a homeless man who was killed after he was knocked down near Grand Bazaar on June 29.

Around 5 am on Sunday, a Penal man called police after he saw a man lying motionless on the shoulder of the southbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway near the Grand Bazaar overpass.

When police arrived they met first responders who said they checked the man but found no pulse.

The man, who appeared to be a street dweller, was partly bald with a full grey beard, and was wearing a grey jersey and black long pants with a grey and white shoe on his right foot.

His left shoe was about 33 metres north of his body near some vehicular debris.

Police also saw blood coming out of his left ear, and there were cuts on his head and his right elbow. Police noted it was raining at the time of the incident and the road was wet. In a media release later on Sunday the TT Police Service Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch urged people to drive more responsibly particularly during the rainy season. “Motorists have been exhibiting irresponsible behaviours on the nation’s roadways, which can have dangerous and fatal consequences. “Speeding is dangerous, but speeding on wet roads during the rainy season is fatal.”

The district medical officer pronounced the man dead and ordered his body to be removed from the scene pending a post mortem.

According to the Road Traffic and Motor Vehicles Act, it is a crime to injure someone in accident and drive off.

Section 79 (a) says the driver of any car involved in an accident must immediately stop and, “If any person has been injured in the accident, the driver shall render such person aid, and if the person wishes to be taken to hospital or to a doctor, or is unconscious, convey or cause to be conveyed the injured person without delay to the nearest hospital or to a doctor.”

Section 79 (c) also explains it is a crime to not report an accident.

“Unless a report is made by the driver at the time and place of the accident, the person riding in, driving or in charge of the vehicle shall proceed with all proper despatch to the nearest police station or police constable in uniform and shall report the accident, and shall give his name and address and the name and address of the owner of the vehicle and the names of any persons in the vehicle at the time of the accident.”