Gray backs WI quicks: Make Aussies uncomfortable

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales, left, celebrates a wicket with teammates during day one of the first Test match at Kensington Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados, June 25. - AP

Former West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray believes the regional team has a realistic shot at levelling the three-match Test series against Australia when the second fixture bowls off at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, from July 3-7.

He said they must stick to a proven formula of sharp fast bowling (good lengths and lines), backed by disciplined execution and pitch awareness, which will keep the Aussie batsmen uncomfortable.

Gray believes Australia’s batting lineup is most vulnerable when facing shorter fast bowlers who bowl directly at the stumps or just outside off-stump, denying them width and bounce – which they often exploit.

“There’s a template of success,” said Gray. “It’s about taking them out of their comfort zone. They’re accustomed to facing taller bowlers at home (domestic cricket) like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green. But when shorter pacers like Kemar Roach, Shamar Joseph and even Jayden Seales come at them straight, hitting the stumps or close to the wicket, they struggle.”

Gray referenced Roach’s Man-of-the-Match performance claiming ten wickets across two innings against Australia at the Queen’s Park Oval in 2012 – a match where he (Gray) was an adjudicator.

He also highlighted Shamar Joseph’s stellar breakout 7/68 performance against the Aussies in early 2024 and Kagiso Rabada’s (South Africa) outstanding 5/51 against them in early June 2025, in the World Test Championship final.

Additionally, he reflected on the just concluded first Test at Kensington Oval in Barbados, where, despite the Windies suffering defeat by 159 runs, the maroon quicks captured 19 of the 20 Aussie wickets. In the first innings, Seales (5/60), Shamar Joseph (4/46) and Justin Greaves (1/26) had Australia all out for a low 180 runs in under 57 overs – even with six dropped catches.

In the second innings, Shamar Joseph (5/87) led the charge backed by fellow pacers Alzarri Joseph (2/65), Greaves (1/55) and Seales (1/70). Skipper Roston Chase (1/0) was the only spinner to grab a wicket.

Gray said the Kensington pitch for the first Test was a prime example of how inconsistent bounce and tight lines work to the West Indies' advantage.

“It’s about the fast bowlers bowling wicket to wicket. That’s what took the edge off the Aussie batters. They like width, they like bounce. When you deny that, and you have conditions with lateral and inconsistent movement, they become uncomfortable.”

Despite the first Test loss, Gray praised the West Indies’ bowling unit for a “really good effort,” especially with the fast men dominating proceedings. Spin bowler and vice-captain Jomel Warrican bowled just eight overs in the entire match, a testament to how helpful the conditions were for the pacers.

Gray said Alzarri Joseph's natural bounce and length play into the Australians’ strengths.

“Alzarri doesn’t get the volume of wickets because his lengths allow that comfortable bounce.”

The key for West Indies, according to Gray, is maximising the strengths of the personnel available, as echoed by current bowling coach Ravi Rampaul.

“When you're playing Test cricket, you’re not only playing your opponent – you’re playing the conditions. And in that first Test, those conditions were tailor-made for fast bowlers.”

With the second Test looming, Gray is hopeful that West Indies can replicate their bowling discipline and select the right attack.

“Let’s see what happens in the rest of the series,” he said. “The blueprint is there.”

Gray's promising playing career was plagued by injuries and he only played five Test matches for West Indies back in the early 90s. However, he was devastating in his prime and snared an impressive 6/50 against the Aussies at home at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad – a match Australia still went on to win by 45 runs.