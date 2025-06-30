Government to assess damage, aid Los Iros farmers

Saddam Hosein -

MINISTER in the Ministry of Agriculture Saddam Hosein says the ministry will do what it can to assist farmers in Los Iros affected by recent land movements in the area.

Hosein made this statement during a tour of Royal Engineer Road, Los Iros, on June 29.

A release from the ministry said Hosein visited the area to assess the erosion activity taking place there.

According to the ministry, approximately 20 hectares of active farmland have been affected. This has resulted in crop loss, damaged infrastructure, and restricted access for over 35 farmers.

Hosein said that upon receiving the report, he decided to visit the area personally to get an on-the-ground assessment.

La Brea MP Clyde Elder accompanied him on his visit.

“We are here to ensure that the reports we receive reflect an accurate representation of what is happening on the ground,” Hosein said. He added that Los Iros is part of the nation’s food basket.

“We are going to explore what solutions we can offer as a government to ensure that these farmers are properly supported.”

Hosein also recalled the UNC's general election mantra: “When the UNC wins, everybody wins, including the farmers here in Los Iros.”

He said preliminary reports suggest seismic activity may be contributing to the land movements. While admitting he is not an expert in that field, Hosein noted there are known mud volcanoes in the area. He said the ministry will engage technical personnel to assess the situation.

South Oropouche Riverine Flood Action Group president Edward Moodie, who accompanied Hosein and Elder, said, “They looked at every plot that has been damaged thus far by the land movement.”

Hosein and Elder, he added, met with various farmers and discussed the specific challenges each was facing.

Moodie said access remains a major issue. “They left to examine an alternative route to reach the farming districts,” he explained.

“All in all,” Moodie concluded, “I think they did an excellent job in terms of doing what they are supposed to do to help the people.”