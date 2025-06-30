Gasparillo man, 61, dies by suspected suicide

David Richards, 61, an unemployed man from Gasparillo, was found dead in his home on the morning of June 29 in what police believe to be a case of suicide.

He was discovered by a 54-year-old female relative, who told police she awoke around 8.30 am and saw Richards sitting on his bed in the bedroom at Lumsden Street.

He reportedly complained of feeling unwell before collapsing to the ground next to the bed and began foaming at the mouth.

EHS personnel were contacted.

On arrival, they checked for vital signs but found none.

A report was made to the police, and PCs Charles and Meah were among the first responders. Sgt Lee and Cpl Sookdeo also visited.

The body bore no visible marks of violence.

DMO Dr Rajkumar viewed the body and ordered its removal to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary, pending a post-mortem examination.

Crime scene investigators, PCs Sooknanan and Boodram, gathered evidence.

PC Meah is continuing investigations.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide or struggling emotionally, please call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866-5433, or 220-3636.

In case of an emergency or attempted suicide, call 990, 811 or 999 immediately.