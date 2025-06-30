Fun, fitness, friendship dominate CariFin games

Ministry of Finance employee Josiah Charles shows his strength during the tyre flipping segment. -

In a stunning display of athletic prowess and community spirit, marketing associate Kai Emmanuel from the Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation was crowned Ms CariFin 2025, while Ministry of Finance employee Josiah Charles claimed the Mr CariFin title at the recent highly competitive annual CariFin Cross-Country and Family Day.

The event brought employees from across TT's financial sector together in a celebration of fitness, friendship, and institutional pride that has been a cornerstone of the financial community for over three decades.

In a remarkable turn of events, Emmanuel, who typically works behind the scenes creating social media content and capturing stories for her institution, stepped into the spotlight to claim the prestigious fitness pageant crown in her first attempt at the competition.

"Honestly, the process wasn't too difficult. I did my research, I observed what the role of Ms CariFin was like from last year, and I told myself: 'You're active, you're mentally strong, and you have the energy to rally your team,'" Emmanuel said immediately after her victory. "I wanted to show that no matter your shape, size, or age, once you bring that energy and you're willing to show up, you can accomplish it."

Emmanuel's victory was particularly sweet as she said the win only hit her when her name was called. "From the very beginning people kept saying, 'You got this!' but I wasn't so sure. Everyone brought their A-game, and the energy was high. So when they actually said my name, I was like, 'Oh my God...they were right. I did do it.'"

Charles' path to victory showcased the power of persistence and improvement. In just his second year of CariFin participation, the Ministry of Finance employee transformed from a confident newcomer to the ultimate champion.

"It feels amazing! I'm so excited for myself. I worked really hard, and I'm grateful that all of it paid off. Becoming Mr CariFin is truly a dream come true," Charles said after receiving his title.

Reflecting on his growth, Charles noted: "That first year, I think I didn't push myself as much. But after seeing what the other guys brought to the table, I thought, 'Yeah, I can do better than that.' I sat down with a nice smile and told myself it's time to step up – and I did."

The 2025 competition featured intense battles across multiple categories, with both winners excelling in various disciplines.

Emmanuel dominated with 174.27 points, followed by Roberta Ditzen (Sagicor) with 153.23 points, and Alana Rajah (Central Bank of TT) with 153.00 points.

Charles secured victory with 164.10 points, ahead of Christopher Serrant (TT Unit Trust Corporation) with 153.24 points, and Tesfa Billy (Scotiabank) with 150.37 points.

The competition included running events for both categories, with female contestants showcasing three-minute dance routines and aerobics, while male contestants demonstrated their strength in callisthenics challenges and speed in the 100 metres. Both competitions featured Q&A segments and presentation components, with Charles highlighting the pre-family day aerobics competition, in which he placed second, as his most exciting event. "The energy was unreal; so much attention and excitement. Everyone wanted to see it. It was super competitive and fun."

Both winners emphasised their commitment to inspiring others within the financial community and beyond.

Emmanuel, who plans to use her platform to promote inclusivity, said: "My biggest hope is that this inspires people to step outside their comfort zones. Like I said, I'm usually behind the scenes, and now I've stepped in front of the lens. I want people to see that this space is inclusive and diverse. If I can do it, you can do it too."

Charles has already set his sights on mentoring future participants. "Now that I'm Mr CariFin and representing the Ministry of Finance, people will see me and feel inspired. Like, 'If he can do it, so can I.' Next year, I'm already planning to mentor someone and help guide him to win the title too."

About CariFin

The CariFin Games, established in 1992, has been celebrating fitness excellence in TT's financial sector for 33 years, making it one of the longest-running corporate wellness initiatives in the Caribbean. The Ms CariFin fitness pageant was added in 2004, while the Mr CariFin fitness challenge was launched in 2022. The event promotes the core values of fun, fitness, and friendship while fostering camaraderie across financial institutions.