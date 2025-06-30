First Citizens Girls First Festival to empower Tobago

First Citizens CEO Karen Darbasie. - Photo courtesy First Citizens

THE First Citizens Girls First Festival will return to Tobago on July 20, at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands.

In a media release on June 30, First Citizens said Girls First 2025 isn’t just an event, but it’s Tobago’s moment to shine as a hub of inspiration, connection, and transformation for girls aged 13-18.

It said Tobago will come alive with energy, purpose, and unstoppable girl power.

“This year, we are thrilled to bring the festival back to Tobago – an island with such rich culture, resilience, and talent,” said Karen Darbasie, founder of Girls First and Group CEO at First Citizens.

She said it "is a call to every Tobago girl to stand tall, own her brilliance, and step boldly into her future.”

The event will feature dynamic speakers Sonia Whitlock and Raina Alleyne; hands-on workshops in financial literacy, self-defence, mental health and goal-setting; interactive sessions where girls can ask raw, real questions and hear stories from fearless female leaders; interactive challenges and giveaways that celebrate creativity, leadership, and action; and a positive vibe with music and surprise guests.

First Citizens said it is proud to champion Tobago’s young women through this flagship initiative – part of the group’s commitment to nurturing the region’s future trailblazers.

“Our girls are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they’re the change-makers of today,” Darbasie said.

“Girls First Tobago is here to remind every young woman that her dreams are valid, her voice is powerful, and her moment is now.”

For more information on the First Citizens Girls First Festival visit their website, www.firstcitizensgroup.com or follow them on Instagram @FCGirlsFirst.