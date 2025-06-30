Finance Ministry: Temporary delay in customs

File photo of containers and cranes at the port of Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Finance Ministry has said the Custom and Excise Division's automated border control system ASYCUDA is temporarily unavailable.

The ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data) is a computerised customs management system used by the Customs and Excise Division to facilitate international trade.

The Customs and Excise Division utilises ASYCUDA to enhance efficiency in import and export processes, manage revenue collection, and ensure border security.

ASYCUDA does this by automating processes such as creating and processing import/export declarations, managing manifests, calculating duties and taxes, and tracking the movement of goods

In a brief statement, the ministry attributed this situation to water leaks at Customs House in Port of Spain.

The ministry said the Customs and Excise Division says the system will be operational by 8 am on July 1.

In the meantime, the ministry continued, those processes which can be processed manually will be done.

The ministry added "this can result in some delays." The ministry apologised for any inconvenience caused by this this situation.