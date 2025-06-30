Coping with SEA pressure

-

THE EDITOR: Good day, TT. You do not have to stand up.

SEA results will soon be out. Here is how parents can assist their children to deal with the pressure of the results:

* Create a supportive environment.

* Set realistic goals and your expectations.

* Help children manage their time.

* Encourage healthy habits.

* Help children manage their stress.

* Be present on the big day.

Not all students will pass for their first choice.

It is suggested some students have already made their uniforms.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town