Central Bank clinch Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup

A Proman player attempts a shot in a match versus Witco Credit Union in the Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena, on June 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Central Bank lifted the 2025 Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup after getting a 2-0 win over South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) in the final at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Complex, Tacarigua, on June 29.

Having lost out to Proman in the finlal of last year's one-day competition, Central Bank were destined to go all the way on this occasion and they showed their intent when they defeated Plipdeco United 4-1 in the semis. After finishing behind the well-oiled Prisons FC team in Group B, SWRHA also showed they were up to the task when they got some revenge over Prisons with an exciting 5-3 semifinal win.

In the finals, SWRHA went toe-to-toe with a Central Bank team who rode a seven-game unbeaten run all the way to the final.

On his birthday, Central Bank's Adrian Millette delivered the goods to ensure a night of non-stop celebration as both he and Kirk Abraham scored to give their team the win and the coveted title.

Despite missing out on a spot in the final, Prisons ended the tournament on a high as they hammered Plipdeco 9-0 in the third-place playoff.

In quarterfinal action earlier in the day, Plipdeco, who placed fourth in Group B, caused the first upset of the knockout rounds when they just edged Group A table-toppers PURE 4-3. In a bank derby, Central Bank made good on their deposit when they edged their Republic Bank counterparts 2-1 in their quarters matchup, with Prisons drubbing outgoing champions Proman 5-1 as they maintained their high-scoring form. In the other quarterfinal matchup, SWRHA just held off Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs 1-0.

When the stakes got high later in the knockout stages, it was the Central Bank team who held their nerve to clinch the Trinbago Futsal League on the back of an undefeated eight-game streak.