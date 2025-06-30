BATCE fifth-formers party Oscars-style at Hilton

Jared Young and Maya Bunbury. -

The Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre was transformed into a fashion runway as the fifth-form graduating Class of 2025 of Bishop Anstey Trinity College East (BATCE) turned up for their graduation ball on June 25 in all their splendour.

Dressed in their finest for what may have been the last time some of them interacted with each other in a social setting, the young men and women understood the assignment, with ensembles in keeping with the evening's Oscars theme.

"This year-group has an abundance of talent and each student displayed their unique style and individuality," Trinity College East (TCE) fifth-form dean Kerron Marson said of their fashion choices.

Some parents were in attendance and the evening began with dinner, followed by a parent/child dance – officially opening the dance floor for the remainder of the evening. There were live performances by Darryl “Farmer Nappy” Henry and Akeem "Preedy" Chance.

"Remember these students did not experience the traditional entry into secondary school due to the covid19 pandemic," Marson said of the significance of the event to this particular year-group.

"Many of them would not have had graduation ceremonies upon completion of primary school. So for them to experience their form five graduation in this manner is great."

The 2020 Secondary Entrance Assessment exam had been set for April 2, but because of the restrictions that came with the pandemic, the students ended up doing the exam on August 20 of that year. Their entrance into secondary school took the form of online classes, and they weren't able to have in-person interaction with teachers and schoolmates until over a year later.

"Covid took away almost two years of secondary school for us," 16-year-old Niam Marshall told Newsday. "But the time at Trinity College was nice. There was a lot of character development for me, and I'm looking forward to future and what it may bring."

Ricaldo James, 17, described his time at TCE as "eventful" and expressed gratitude for the friends he made along the way, while 16-year-old Miriam Cudjoe said she used her time at Bishops as a networking opportunity. "I am grateful for my experience at drama fest and the debate team...In the future, call me attorney at law."

Zadon Robinson, 17, has plans to get into the field of electrical engineering, 16-year-old Zabby Marcus has opted to study finance, and 16-year-old Deneisha Dempster hopes to return to BATCE as a sixth form student.

"The past five years was an amazing experience. I made the most of it; I ran for student council president, I would have been a part of the student council, I was a prefect and I enjoyed helping the younger students see their true potential," she said.

The curtains came down on the event at midnight, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new for these youngsters.