Barrackpore man, 62, beaten, woman tied up in home invasion

- File photo

Barrackpore police are searching for three slim-built criminals who beat a 62-year-old male retiree with a gun in a home invasion in Barrackpore over the weekend.

A 47-year-old female relative was not beaten during the ordeal.

However, the intruders tied her up as well as the retiree at the family’s house at GP Road, Barrackpore, on June 29 around 8 pm.

According to reports, three masked men, one with a gun, entered the house and attacked the man who was in the kitchen area. He cried out, and the relative, who was in another part of the house, rushed to help but was confronted by the intruders.

The attackers forced both victims into a bedroom, where they tied their hands and feet with a bed sheet.

The intruders escaped with $1,100 in cash, a quantity of gold jewellery, and two cell phones with a combined value of $2,500.

They also fled in a white Nissan AD wagon, valued at $39,000, which was parked in the yard.

Both victims managed to untie themselves and reported it to Barrackpore police.

Cpl Mohammed and PC Harricharan were among the first responders.

The suspects remain at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

All three suspects are described as being slim-built. They wore long-sleeved dark-coloured sweaters with long dark coloured pants.

PC Patterson is leading the investigations.