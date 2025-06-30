Appeal Court orders retrial for St Joseph man in card-game killing

- File photo

THE Court of Appeal has ordered a retrial for a Maracas, St Joseph man convicted of killing a man during a robbery at a card game in 2010.

Massamba Shaka St Prix was convicted alongside another man in 2022 for the felony murder of Quincy De Four. The second man did not appeal his conviction.

At the trial, prosecutors said De Four was gambling with friends near his home at Guaratta Hill, Maracas/St Joseph, around 1.15 am on April 24, 2010, when two men attempted to rob the group. One of the men used a cutlass to beat and rob the victims while the other man allegedly held a gun and acted as a lookout.

De Four was shot twice in the groin and collapsed after trying to escape. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy confirmed he died from blood loss after a bullet pierced his thigh and scrotum.

The second man was arrested two months after the shooting; St Prix was held two years later.

At trial, prosecutors relied heavily on witness statements and police interviews, as the survivors of the attack refused to testify, citing fear. Their earlier statements and preliminary inquiry depositions were used instead, which prevented cross-examination.

St Prix claimed he had an alibi, while the other man said police framed him. Although evidence pointed to the shooter, both were charged under the doctrine of joint enterprise and found guilty of felony murder, a charge applied when a killing occurs during another crime, like robbery, avoiding the mandatory death sentence for murder.

The Court of Appeal ruled the original trial was unfair due to the use of untested evidence and ordered a new trial for St Prix.

The other man did not appeal his conviction. St Prix was represented by the Public Defenders’ Department, led by Hasine Shaikh, SC.