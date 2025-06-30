Appeal Court awards ex-SRP compensation for breaches to his rights

THE Court of Appeal ruled that a former special reserve police (SRP) sergeant was denied equal treatment and legal protection after being demoted to constable when SRPs were integrated into the regular police force after a Cabinet decision in 2020.

Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer, Malcolm Holdip and Carla Brown-Antoine overturned a 2018 High Court ruling and declared that Winston Charles’ constitutional rights had been violated before the 2000 Cabinet decision that absorbed SRPs into the police service (TTPS) at the rank of constable.

By its decision on April 1, 2000, the Cabinet agreed in principle that the members of the SRP, who had been employed on a full-time basis for a period exceeding two years, should be absorbed into the regular police service.

Charles, who had joined the SRP in 1977 and served full-time from 1989, challenged the policy after being forced to relinquish his sergeant rank and either accept a lower position or a separation package. His claim, filed in 2001, was stalled by administrative delays and was not heard until 2017.

The Court of Appeal’s ruling, written by Dean-Armorer, held that Charles was similarly situated to regular police officers (RPOs) but was treated differently without justification.

The court ruled that the state’s prolonged failure to create regulations for SRP employment conditions amounted to “arbitrary neglect” and a breach of Charles' right to legal protection.

“The appellant, though broadly similar to RPOs before the Cabinet decision of 2000, was treated unequally,” the ruling said. “The continued failure of the State… to make regulations… constitutes a contravention of the appellant’s right to the protection of the law.”

“The judge held as a matter of fact that the appellant had accepted the separation package. She omitted altogether, however, to consider the effect of the State’s failure to make regulations.”

While the judges upheld the Cabinet’s decision as reasonable and proportionate post-2000, they said that past rights violations could not be ignored.

“We recognise the work of the government of the day in moving to ameliorate the suffering. In our view, however, the Cabinet’s decision does not eradicate past events, and this court cannot be blind to what has occurred.

“It is, therefore, our view that the appellant has succeeded in establishing that section 4(d) has been contravened in relation to him in respect of the period of time before the Cabinet decision and that the judge was plainly wrong not to have so found.

“The appellant had not sought a declaration in those terms in his original notice of motion and had not sought an amendment. The issue was, however, fully ventilated before both the judge and this court, and the failure to specifically plead it does not present a bar to our granting relief.

“We accordingly hold the view that the appellant is entitled to a declaration that his right under section 4(d) had been infringed.”

On the minister’s failure to make regulations, the Appeal Court deemed it as an “irrational, unreasonable and fundamentally unfair refusal to exercise a statutory power.”

Kenneth Thompson represented Charles.