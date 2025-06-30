Activist threatens legal action over Morris-Julian fire report

The former home of D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian on Farfan Street, Arima after it burned down on December 16, 2024. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE attorney for social activist and television host Nazim Ishmael has threatened legal action against the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service for failing to release a report into a deadly fire on Farfan Street, Arima, that occurred on December 16, 2024.

Attorney Richard Jagessar wrote to the Fire Service on June 26, warning that his client’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, made on April 2, has gone unanswered for over 60 days. The law allows only 30 days to respond.

The fire claimed the lives of Minister in the Ministry of Education, D'Abadie/O'Meara MP Lisa Morris-Julian and her family. Jagessar said the Fire Service confirmed receipt of the request on April 23 and asked for a 30-day extension, which expired on May 25.

“The delay is unlawful and appears to be a deliberate attempt to obstruct access to information,” Jagessar wrote. He pointed out that multiple government ministers, including Fitzgerald Hinds, Marvin Gonzales, and Roger Alexander, publicly confirmed the report was completed and reviewed.

Despite these statements, the Fire Service has not released the report. Jagessar warned that unless the documents are provided within 24 hours, his client will file legal action under Section 39 of the FOIA.

“This is a clear test of the State’s willingness to uphold transparency and accountability,” Jagessar said.