Young explores legal action on CEPEP firings

Former prime minister Stuart Young. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PORT of Spain North St Ann's West MP Stuart Young says he will be exploring what legal action can be taken against CEPEP Ltd and the government for the firing of CEPEP workers on June 27.

In a Facebook post on June 28, the former prime minister and energy minister said, "Yesterday we witnessed the unjustified termination of hundreds of CEPEP contractors and by extension the loss of jobs for thousands of our citizens."

Young said he has been contacted by many citizens affected by these firings.

"To do this to families, including thousands of parents is simply cruel, inhumane and wrong."

Young, an attorney by profession, said, "I shall be reviewing this victimization from a legal perspective to establish what action can be brought against CEPEP Ltd and the Government for these premature and cruel terminations.

He added, "The continued assault and clear vindictive behaviour of the government must not remain unchallenged."

The dismissal of these workers was also condemned in the House of Representatives on June 27 by Diego Martin North/East MP Colm Imbert. Opposition Senator Faris Al-Rawi made a similar condemnation in the Senate which sat on the same day.

The decision has left an estimated 360 contractors and more than 10,500 workers without employment, sparking concerns of mass unemployment, legal action and political victimisation.

According to contractors, many of their workers were in tears upon learning of their termination, which they initially received via social media.

Some reported that workers were paid earlier that day, unaware it would be their final payment.

A contractor called the move "cold and sudden," adding some contractors intend to join to see what legal options are available.

A male contractor, who requested anonymity, told Newsday that his contract had been renewed shortly before the general election in April, to cover the period from 2026 to 2029.

"Most of the time, the contract always renewed about a year before it was to be ended. That was customary," he said.

"The government should at least honour the contract that was supposed to end September 2026. For me, there is a legal challenge in that there is no justification. I will try to reach out to other contractors because there is strength in numbers."

He added that he had been a CEPEP contractor for six years.

CEPEP was recently moved from the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry to the Public Utilities Ministry, now headed by Barry Padarath.

On June 27, Padarath. who is also Leader of Government Business in the House, said the terminations were done following legal advice from Attorney General John Jeremie.

"All contracts have been terminated through a thorough review. The company must return to to its core mandate at this time, we are evaluating how CEPEP can be transitioned for a more sustainable activity."