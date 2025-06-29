Works to do: Queen Omega kicks off 2025 summer tour in Europe

TT reggae artiste Queen Omega. - Photo courtesy Empress Entertainment LLC/Dalana St Rose

OVER her 30 years in the music industry, reggae powerhouse Jeneile “Queen Omega” Osborne has learnt resilience and humility. Now basking in the pride of doing yet another European tour, she said she looks forward to “mashing up the place” with her band, The Royal Souls.

The 43-year-old San Fernando native is one of the genre’s most powerful voices – a voice that traverses the globe.

Her 2025 European tour kicked off on June 8 with a performance at the Outdoor Mix Festival in Embrun, France. This was followed by a performance at the Festival Des Outre-Mers à Rives (Overseas Festival) in Rives, France on June 14.

On her list of countries are Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Sweden, Norway, the UK, the US, Slovakia and the Netherlands. A post on Instagram lists the last stop as Slovakia on August 29, but teased "and more to come."

In a phone interview on June 24, while in France, the singer told Newsday the first two shows were “incredible.

“We kind of switched around the setlist and did different songs from last summer, and also put in two covers.

“We did some Lauryn Hill (songs), which was amazing, and the people really liked it. And I had my girls, my singers, coming out and taking the lead to do those songs. So it was a refreshing thing and the fans and everybody just really accepted it.”

She said people have described her stage presence and performance style as powerful.

“That’s what I get most of the times. They say, ‘You have a powerful voice. (It’s) high energy, (it’s) electrifying.' Sometimes they are wrapped up in emotions and they come tearing up.”

She said she has been touring annually for the past 15 years.

And this is prophecy fulfilled as lyrics to her intro track titled Works To Do on her 2008 album Servant of Jah Army, say, “Travel far and wide spreading the gospel of truth/It’s my responsibility to let you know the roots…I’ve got my father’s works to do.”

Some of the most important lessons she has learnt in her three decades of music are the power of resilience and “not giving up.

“I learnt to trust in my vision, trust in myself, trust in the goal, trust in where I'm going…I also learnt to be humble. Humility is what helped me to this moment, standing strong as an artiste.”

A “follower of the truth,” she said remaining connected to her spirituality is crucial to her creative process.

“Without spirituality, it would have no music. That is the base. That is where the music stands. That is where the music comes from.

“It (music) is a calling because it’s spiritually rooted. I must see myself as a prophetess, as a messenger, a musical teacher…So with that being said, I can’t stray because it’s a deeper thing. It’s a higher calling."

She added, "I don’t really pay mind to the system, the world, the glitter or the glamour.”

She said she remains focused and will continue to “stay true” to her calling.

“I just focus on what I was called to do, and that's really to teach through the music and spread positive messages.”

She said since everyone comes from a divine source, they are all divine people.

“But sometimes we just forget and true to the life we live and everything. We kind of like to stray from being rooted and grounded.”

She recalled her breakout performance in Jamaica that left people asking, “Who is this woman?” It was her first time performing outside of TT.

“It was the Caribbean Musical Expo. I went with a band called Solomon, a rock band.

“(Veteran TT producer) Kenny Phillips was involved as well because he was always saying he needed to carry me to Jamaica. Every time I went on the mic in his studio, I used to be doing dancehall a lot. So he gave me the opportunity…and I got to hit the stage in the year 2000.”

She said she began doing music professionally as a background vocalist at Phillips’ Palmiste studio at age 13.

Asked if back then, she ever imagined she would go on to perform across continents, she said “deep down,” she knew.

“I was always a singer. When I started the journey, I knew that I would have to sing spiritual music because my mom had already planned that. She told me that I have to sing for God regardless. So I used to do a lot of imagination as a young girl. I used to imagine myself a lot on stage singing and I always wanted to travel the world. So that desire was already there.”

She does her best to connect with the audiences’ energies, she added.

Asked what keeps her going after all these years, she said, “My empire – my queendom.

“Just like Bob Marley leave his legacy, I would like to leave mine behind.

“I don't even know what the legacy is. After I pass on, then we would know. That's what makes it beautiful. But putting in the work, we know for sure that it's going to reap benefits.”

She said another reason she works so hard is because she is a single mother. She has six children.

“It’s a mixture of passion and the drive of motherhood.

“I can't stop. I won't really stop because I've reached so far now and I feel so comfortable in my skin, loving what I do and realising that I'm touching lives. My fans tell me that they love my music and my music gets them through the day. It's so spiritual, it's so uplifting…That's the reason why I do what I do.”

She has also been nominated for Female Reggae Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Caribbean Music Awards. And to her, being a nominee, regardless of the result, is “worth celebrating.

“I’m very happy about that.”

She is also working on a new album, hopefully to be released by the end of the year.

As she continues to tour with her band, which she said is consistently “on top of its game,” she also has some words of guidance for young people.

“To those who just started out (music), don’t give up, because to give up is failure. It gets sweeter with time, like wine. It gets sweeter once you stay focused and get stronger, and then you realise, ‘Wow. This is why I was doing what I was doing.’ Because when people come to you and express how they feel, it is fulfilling.”

After this current summer tour, she has one in fall and then winter.

“I’m so thankful and I’m looking forward to seeing what more blessings there are to come. I give thanks for the longevity in the business. It's really purpose-filled.”