UNC urges Senate support for PM pension reform

Dr Kirk Meighoo -

The UNC is urging the independent senators to vote with the government in June 30’s debate in the Senate on the Prime Minister’s Pension (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The bill seeks to limit a prime minister's pension entitlements and introduces a tier system.

Speaking during a media conference on June 29 at the party’s headquarters on Mulchan Seuchan Road, Chaguanas, UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo said the bill, which will be debated in the Senate on June 30, will need a three-fifths majority to pass in both houses of Parliament, but would need four independent senators to vote with the government.

He said there were no truly independent senators in the Upper House, as the senators were appointed by the President, who in this case is President Christine Kangaloo, who he said is “a long-standing and deeply embedded figure within the PNM.

“How are the President’s senator going to vote? Will they vote as a group, as if they caucused, or of one mind? Will they stop the will of the people? Will they stop the bill? We need four, but if the President’s senators vote against the bill or cowardly abstain, like the PNM did in the House of Representatives, then they will defeat the PNM to continue to rape the treasury and the citizens and taxpayers even while in opposition.

“We call on the President’s senators, do not thwart the will of the people, do not be a backward force. Do not allow the PNM to get away with this loophole, allowing people to collect one day or even five seconds, when other public servants have to serve years to qualify.”

Meighoo also noted the senators’ contributions were all uniform, as though they were discussing their response as a group, which he said they were not supposed to do.

“The record shows they have contributed as if they are of one mind, as if they have caucused, and maybe they haven’t, maybe it’s just they are sociologically of one mind that they don’t have to caucus. I would ask them to reflect on that role.

“It is important the government be able to function as it should. These independents gave the PNM a super majority in the past ten years. They only had a slim majority in the Lower House, and in the Upper House they had a super majority. Now that we have a constitutional majority in the Lower House, in the Senate, it’s like we have a slim majority.”

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath repeated the call for the senators to cast their votes the right way.

“We are calling on the independent senators to be true to their name and for the independent senators to remain independent and work in the interests of the people of TT, by protecting taxpayers and protecting the national purse by voting with the government on a bill that seeks to protect the people of TT.”

Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein, asked whether people should be worried about the criticisms levelled at the president and the senators and how this might affect the selection of a future president and senators, said,

“A president is elected by the Electoral College, a combination of the President and Senate. I am not the one who said they would preach the PNM gospel, the current President said they would preach the PNM gospel. If you heard that, wouldn’t you also have concern as a right-thinking citizen?”

He also reminded that the UNC had objected to the selection of Kangaloo as President.

PSA president Felisha Thomas called on the senators to put country first. She said the role of the senators is to protect public interest with objectivity, balance and fairness, particularly in matters that affect the national workforce, economic sustainability and social cohesion.

“Their votes should reflect independent thought that critically examines the broader implications of policies not only in economic or administrative terms, but also in their tangible, human consequences. With a heavy heart, I express my disappointment on the contribution of some senators on Friday, as their efforts did not adequately consider the profound impact the (TT Revenue Authority Act) legislation would have had on workers.

“I call on the senators to make sure their future contributions are grounded in comprehensive analysis that gives consideration to economic, social, constitutional and human realities. TT deserves nothing less than well-rounded deliberations in its highest legislative chamber, deliberations that recognise the progress cannot be built on the displacement and disenfranchisement of our nation’s workers.”

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira said there was a simple way to get the independent senators to vote with the government. In a message in response to questions from Newsday via WhatsApp, he said,

“If the government wants support from the independent bench, that's easy - just give us cogent, compelling and persuasive arguments. Somehow I think that might work better than trying to demean and belittle us (even before the debate has started), or via veiled threats and attempts at intimidation.”

Former independent senator Paul Richards said being a senator was no longer his domain, the people on the Independent Bench should vote within their integrity and conscience.