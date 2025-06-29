Trinidad+Tobago Film Festival returns with a brand new venue

One Woodbrook Place is the new home of the Trinidad+Tobago Film Festival (TTFF). - Photos courtesy TTFF

AFTER a year-long hiatus, the Trinidad+Tobago Film Festival (TTFF) is making a return.

The festival will run from September 24–30 in the “culturally vibrant” district of Woodbrook, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

In a news release on June 27, the TTFF said, “This year’s staging is set to be more dynamic than ever, thanks to a new partnership with One Woodbrook Place (OWP).”

Representatives of OWP described the collaboration as a natural fit.

“Its vibrant mix of shopping, dining, entertainment, and social spaces at One Woodbrook Place provides the perfect backdrop for the TTFF, which thrives on community interaction and creative expression.

“We are honoured to partner with the TTFF for its 19th edition,” the company said in a statement.

“We’re excited to help create memorable experiences for filmmakers and audiences alike,” said a spokesperson.

Festival organisers, TTFF, welcomed the partnership, noting the value it adds to this year’s staging.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with OWP for the 19th edition staging of the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival,” said Melanie Archer, a member of the advisory group of the TTFF.

“I have lived in this vibrant, creative, and artistic centre of Port of Spain for almost two decades, and it’s been at the heart of some of my best festival experiences – from experimental films at Woodbrook art spaces to outdoor screenings on The Avenue and the pre-festival limes and closing night parties that created a sense of camaraderie within the local and visiting film community,” Archer added.

She said that aligning with Woodbrook is a smart and strategic move that signals an intent by the festival to return to that energy and excitement that made the TTFF beloved by so many.

Speaking on behalf of CinemaOne – which owns and operates the IMAX and Gemstone Cinemas at One Woodbrook Place – Ingrid Jahra said, “At CinemaOne we truly believe in the power of local storytelling, so we’re honoured to be working with TTFF as the primary exhibition partner for TTFF/25! We know our audiences will enjoy the festival experience, and the range of excellent Caribbean films that will be on offer."

As part of the partnership, OWP will provide the industry venue and a range of amenities to support the successful execution of the festival. This includes access to on-site restaurants, modern screening facilities like IMAX, and the opportunity for unique outdoor screenings and pop-up events.

One Woodbrook Place said festival goers can look forward to a dynamic, centralised festival hub, a one-stop location where patrons can enjoy films, dine, socialise, and participate in various festival activities, all within the convenience of One Woodbrook Place.

From filmmaker Q&As and networking mixers to themed events, OWP said the partnership aims to deepen the connection between audiences and the creative community.

“With TTFF’s return, audiences can expect an exciting and engaging celebration of Caribbean cinema. Stay tuned for the full schedule and join us at One Woodbrook Place for an unforgettable film experience,” said Archer.

Focus on Caribbean voices

In a news release on May 8, award-winning filmmaker and new festival director, Mariel Brown said she is heartened by the response to the festival’s return from filmmakers, audience members and supporters of the TTFF.

“It feels like there is genuine excitement and energy around this year’s festival,” she said, remarking that supporters have been reaching out to her and the TTFF Advisory Group to express their excitement at the festival’s presence.

“We’ve had a phenomenal response so far. Submissions are up by 40 per cent compared to the last submission period in 2023,” Brown said. “We’re on track to receive over 340 submissions, a clear sign that Caribbean storytelling is burgeoning.”

Under the management of SAVANT Ltd, the revitalised TTFF is placing a bold emphasis on regional identity and diversity. A new programming team has been appointed, with a clear mandate to spotlight films from the English, Spanish, Dutch and French-speaking Caribbean.

“We are unapologetically Caribbean,” Brown affirmed. “It’s a declaration which underscores the chutzpah and dynamism of the developing Caribbean film scene over the last decade and a half and the festival’s role within it.”

Brown stressed the importance of representation and visibility for Caribbean people, noting that local audiences have long consumed international content without seeing themselves reflected on screen.

“There’s something deeply powerful about seeing – and hearing ourselves, our language, our music – our lives portrayed in authentic ways,” she said. “That’s what TTFF has always championed: telling our stories to our community, for our community.”

This year’s festival, its 19th edition, will feature 80 films, each screened at least twice to maximise audience engagement and ensure filmmakers receive the exposure they deserve.

In a move to deepen its regional and international impact, TTFF has also brought on an advisory group comprising leading creative and industry professionals, including:

● Melanie Archer – award-winning designer and curator (Trinidad and Tobago)

● Leslie Fields-Cruz – executive director of Black Public Media (USA)

● Kareem J Mortimer – executive producer and award-winning filmmaker (The Bahamas/ USA)

● Renee Robinson – international film industry expert and former film commissioner (Jamaica)

● Donna N Thomas – senior business consultant (Trinidad and Tobago)

“These are people with deep roots in film, design, business, and international markets. Their expertise is helping to shape the future of the festival,” Brown said.

The release said, “Since its founding in 2005 by film historian, academic and producer Dr Bruce Paddington, TTFF has remained committed to showcasing Caribbean cinema. It has been instrumental in launching the careers of many of the region’s acclaimed filmmakers, such as Jamaica’s Storm Saulter and Gabrielle Blackwood; Kareem Mortimer and Maria Govan from The Bahamas, Bruno Mourral (Haiti), Vashti Anderson (Trinidad and Tobago/ USA), Ian Harnarine (Trinidad and Tobago/ Canada) and Damian Marcano (Trinidad and Tobago).“

“In a very real way, the TTFF has served as a launchpad for the Caribbean film industry. It has spotlighted the region as a hub for creativity and cinematic excellence,” said Brown.

