Serrette Fletcher impresses at Equestrian Eventing

Justynne Fletcher and Cape Canaveral compete in category B level of the Federation Equestre Internationale Eventing World Challenge, held at Sandy Hill Nature Park in Freeport on May 30 and June 1. - Photo courtesy via TTEA

Trinidad and Tobago’s Justynne Serrette Fletcher delivered an impressive performance in the nation’s first-ever attempt at the category B level of the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) Eventing World Challenge, held at Sandy Hill Nature Park in Freeport on May 30 and June 1.

Riding her horse Cape Canaveral, Serrette Fletcher tackled the demanding three-phase discipline of dressage, show jumping, and cross-country with determination and poise.

She earned a solid 68.9 per cent in her dressage test, which translated to 31.1 penalty points.

According to a TT Equestrian Association (TTEA) statement, she followed that with a flawless show jumping round—incurring no penalties—and then delivered a fast cross-country ride, which although clear, resulted in 17 time penalties for exceeding the optimum speed.

Serrette Fletcher finished with a final score of 48.1 penalties, a solid result for her first outing at the more advanced category B level.

Meanwhile, on June 1, five riders competed in the category C event, where 14-year-old Jaimie Serrette Fletcher, aboard her horse L’ouvre, took top honours.

Jaimie led the field from the dressage phase with 29.74 penalties and held her position despite incurring four jumping faults and 7.6 time penalties during the cross-country/derby phase. She finished with a winning total of 41.34 penalties.

Amy Costelloe, riding Holy Man, put in a consistent performance to maintain second place. Her dressage score of 29.83 was followed by two knockdowns and 7.2 time penalties, bringing her total to 45.03 penalties.

Third place went to Hailey Ali on Audacity to Hope. Despite an otherwise clear effort, a run-out at fence 12 cost her eight penalties, which combined with 4.8 time penalties left her on 46.94. Caitlyn Whitling and Caitlyn Sebastien rounded out the field.

While final international placements will only be determined at year’s end, the performances at Sandy Hill underscore a bright future for TT in eventing.