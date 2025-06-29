Sammy fined after criticism of match officials

Daren Sammy. - CWI Media

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for openly criticising a match official in the recently concluded opening Test match against Australia at Kensington Oval.

Sammy was deemed to have breached Level 1 of the ICC’s Code of Conduct during the second day of the match, which Australia went on to win by 159 runs on June 27.

The sanction relates to comments made by Sammy during a media interaction at the end of day 2, where he criticised one of the match officials in reference to multiple incidents throughout the day’s play.

Sammy was found to have violated Article 2.7 of the Code, which pertains to “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match or any player, player support personnel, match official or team participating in any international match.”

As a result, one demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record, his first offence in a 24-month period.

Sammy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, after the charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

Level 1 offences carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand and a maximum of a 50 per cent match fee fine, along with one or two demerit points. CMC