Morvant remembers: Families mourn, demand answers in fatal police shooting

Family, friends and members of the community stand in front of the mural and painting on the five- year anniversary of three men killed by police, on Juman Drive, Morvant on June 27, 2025. Three men (Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond, and Israel Moses Clinton) were fatally shot by police on June 27, 2020. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

For many, June 27 was like any other day. But for three families and countless friends, the pain of an incident that occurred five years ago still lingers.

On June 27, 2020, police said officers from the Inter-Agency Task Force Strike Team and the Guard and Emergency Branch were on patrol along Juman Drive, Second Caledonia, near the Auto Guru building, when they saw a gold Nissan Tiida heading toward them.

Police said they stopped the car, which had three occupants. They claimed a man in the back seat got out and started shooting at them. Officers reported finding a Beretta pistol and ammunition in the back seat of the car.

Joel Jacob, 38; Noel Diamond, 46; and Israel Moses Clinton, 27, were all shot. The three injured men were taken to the hospital but died on arrival.

The killings sparked public outrage and a near-riot in Port of Spain, as people from communities across Morvant, Laventille, Beetham, East Port of Spain, and Cocorite demanded justice.

However, a six-minute, 22-second CCTV video appeared to show two of the men with their hands in the air in a surrendering posture at the time they were shot.

Since the incident, eight police officers have been charged with the triple murder: Sgt Joseph Solomon, Cpl Charles Budri, and PCs Vaughn St Cyr, Sean Lord, Mark Lewis, Sherwin Baptiste, Colin Furlonge, and Jameel Mohammed. Newsday understands one of the officers has since agreed to testify against his colleagues.

All were assigned to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and are currently out on bail.

The case remains the single largest number of officers charged with murder arising from one incident while on duty.

The matter was last heard on January 7, and a sufficiency hearing is set for October 27.

Morvant remembers the pain

On the fifth anniversary of the trio’s deaths, Newsday visited the community during a candlelight vigil held in their honor.

Newsday spoke with Jacob’s parents, Carol and Sterling, who continue to grieve their son, especially on the anniversary, which is also Joel’s birthday.

Carol said it took her some time that morning to “catch herself.”

“This morning was so sad... I looked back at some pictures and videos, and it was really heart-rending.”

Had he been alive, Joel would have celebrated his 43rd birthday. Since the trio’s deaths, a mural has been painted at the scene. The walls also bear the names of others believed to have died unjustly at the hands of police.

Sterling was also emotional but said he needed to stay strong.

“My wife and I didn’t go to work today. We were just consoling each other. It’s a very trying time, especially for her. I try to be strong and not show my emotions, but it is hard. The anniversary always feels like it happened today.

“The feelings and emotions have only gotten worse over the last five years. We’ve just been here in limbo, waiting, hoping, praying, and expecting a positive outcome.”

Newsday also visited and spoke with Diamond’s 79-year-old mother.

The still-sharp and witty woman shared similar feelings.

“I does feel sad, but I does blank it out of my head. It not easy, you know... Is God and myself here.”

Living in a hilly area off Juman Drive, she said members of the community have supported her since her son’s death.

“All my neighbors are there for me. They don’t come every day, but they check for me. The girl opposite carries me to the grocery and helps me.

“That is what Noel used to do. They kill my child just so. I miss my child.”

While at her home on June 27, Newsday noticed Diamond’s photo in her Bible and asked about it.

“I pray every morning and put him in the hands of the Master. When I’m done, I ask for justice for my son.”

She recalled small moments she now misses.

“In the morning time, he used to come see me, and I have a habit of combing my hair. So I sit down doing it.

“He would come and rumple my hair. I miss my child. Whenever he got paid, he would go pay down on things in the shop and buy groceries and everything.”

She even remembered the last time she saw him alive.

“I saw when he went in the car, and I called him, but he didn’t hear me. They turned and went down the road. I didn’t even hear the gunshots.”

Justice delayed is justice denied

Sterling described the justice system as “sad” but remains hopeful.

“The investigating officer did a magnificent job. Our lawyer also said the case is foolproof because of the evidence gathered.

“I just want justice to prevail. Justice delayed is justice denied. They have to be given what they deserve.”

Carol added that while the process has been “dragging,” she knows the case is being worked on.

“I know it’s in the court’s hands and not under the carpet. I know they’re working on it, even though it’s moving at a snail’s pace.”

Diamond’s mother also said she believes justice will come. When asked how soon she wants it, she replied, “I wish it could be tomorrow or 12 o’clock tonight.”

That evening, families gathered to pray and light candles at the mural of the three men. As night fell over Morvant, they returned to their homes, some alone, reflecting on their loss, others surrounded by loved ones.