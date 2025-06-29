Melly Rose represents Trinidad and Tobago on Okayplayer’s Offstage

Melly Rose -

SINGER Melly Rose, on June 26, was featured in the newest episode of Offstage with OkayAfrica, an online video series presented by Okayplayer in celebration of Caribbean Heritage Month.

Melly Rose is a Trinidad and Tobago-born recording artiste known for blending island rhythms with modern global sounds. Her music has been featured on BET, MTV and VH1, and she continues to use her platform to uplift Caribbean voices and stories worldwide.

In a news release on June 26, Melly Rose’s public relations team said, As one of the leading African music and culture platforms, Okayplayer highlights powerful voices across the diaspora and Melly Rose proudly represents Trinidad and Tobago in this latest episode.

The release added, “In the interview, Melly Rose speaks about how deeply Trinidad and Tobago inspires her music, describing the country as a place full of rhythm, spirit, and magic. She also reflects on growing up between Trinidad and the US, and how that experience gave her a dual lens, allowing her to appreciate the beauty and depth of Caribbean culture in a unique way.”

Now back home in Trinidad, Melly Rose shares that her mission is to shine a light on the richness of Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean through music, storytelling, and community.

“With her heartfelt vocals and genuine fusion of genres, Melly Rose continues to explore and share the richness of Caribbean music. Her appearance on Okayplayer’s platform is a meaningful opportunity to represent her country and connect with wider audiences through culture and sound,” the release said.

On June 27 the video had 2,195 views and 395 likes.

About Melly Rose

Melly rose – a bold and daring emerging artiste impossible to overlook in the global music scene. With an unmatched sound that effortlessly blends various genres, she creates music that appeals to enthusiasts of all tastes, from pop to soca and afrobeat.

Melly Rose's journey began at just six years old, and her dedication to music led her to study alongside classical luminaries like BSO and Josh Groban in the USA.

Returning to Trinidad and Tobago, her homeland, she's on a mission to realise her dreams as a recording artiste.

Beyond her musical prowess, Melly Rose's brand radiates positivity and respect. She's deeply involved in her community, organising events like job fairs and annual food drives to support families in need.

With her music making waves from Ghana to the USA, and landing on platforms like BET, MTV, VH1, and The New York Times, Melly Rose has firmly established herself on the global stage.

Her recent achievements as an executive producer for a BET show, music videos reaching 41 countries, and a UK press tour that garnered millions of listeners for her song Run It are just the tip of the iceberg.

Nominations for the Caribbean Music Awards and a NEA win, along with being named Pandora's artist to watch, solidify her status as a rising star.

Melly Rose also hosts the show Spotlight Caribbean, where she highlights artists from across the Caribbean.

The first season of Spotlight Caribbean reached almost half a million viewers and was broadcast across 16 countries, showcasing her influence and reach within the region.