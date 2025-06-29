Jiselle Webster works well under pressure

Jiselle Webster, manager, regional administration, Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Tobago. -

DIFFUSING work crises are almost a daily routine for Jiselle Webster, manager, regional administration, Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Tobago.

“It is quite literally a part of the role,” she told WMN on June 23.

Webster recalled an especially harrowing ordeal some years ago which, she said, tested her skills, experience and resourcefulness.

“There was a particular instance where a prolonged service disruption triggered community unrest. I immediately coordinated a multi-level communication strategy, which involved the support of the operations team, who usually go above and beyond.

“The strategy ranged from face-to-face and telephone engagement with affected residents to real-time media updates. It involved not just relaying information. I had to listen, validate their concerns and restore confidence.

“My calm but firm communication, combined with accurate and timely messaging, helped to de-escalate the tension and ensure cooperation until the matter was resolved.”

Webster believes her versatility and approach to leadership sets her apart from other communication professionals.

“I have worked across multiple sectors – media, education, administration, public service and consultancy. So I bring a full-circle understanding of communication, from theory to practice and from classroom to boardroom.”

But she said she derives her greatest fulfilment from empowering others.

“My staff often joke that they hesitate to bring ideas to me because they know I will say, ‘Run with it!’ I give people room to lead while offering guidance and support. Above all, I lead with faith, believing that what we build must not only serve our goals but also people.”

Webster describes herself as a “hands-on leader.”

She said, “I believe in being present and engaged. I do not stay behind a desk; I walk the floor, ask questions and connect with my team personally. I love the challenge of transforming an unruly or disengaged staff into a motivated, cooperative and high-performing team player. I see potential in everyone and believe that with the right support and encouragement, people can exceed their own expectations. My leadership is rooted in empathy, patience and genuine care.”

Webster’s job involves overseeing administrative functions, service coordination and all public engagement with the authority in Tobago.

“It is both a strategic and people-centred role that requires clarity, composure and deep communication expertise.”

Her responsibilities include presiding over the regional administrative operations, co-ordinating interdepartmental functions, ensuring service delivery and maintaining alignment with management’s directives.

“I work closely with technical and operational teams as well as external stakeholders to ensure the authority’s objectives are met in Tobago.”

Strategic communication and public interface, she said, are also key aspects of her remit, particularly when addressing service issues or crises.

“At its heart, my work is about creating a connection between departments, systems and the people we serve.”

Saying her role is both demanding and rewarding, Webster said as a single mother, she has learnt the art of balancing leadership with parenting.

“My days begin early and often ends late. But I prioritise structure, clarity and grace in both roles. I manage competing priorities by staying focused on purpose, practising time stewardship and surrounding myself with supportive teams both professionally and personally. It requires constant adaptability, but I find deep fulfilment in making an impact in both my career and my child’s life.”

Webster was born in Trinidad but raised in Tobago.

She said her upbringing and the various secondary schools she attended “gave me the richness of culture and the grounding of both communities.

“They all have contributed to and shaped different aspects of my identity and worldview.”

Webster holds a bachelor’s in history and communication studies from UWI, St Augustine and a master’s in public relations and new media (now including AI and social media) from the University of Leicester, UK.

She also holds postgraduate certificates in leadership, human resources and digital marketing from the University of London and Arthur Lok Jack School of Business.

Over the years, Webster has worked in various jobs, which she said, shaped her expertise in communication and leadership.

She began her career in media at Tobago Channel 5, where she successfully hosted two productions highlighting Charlotteville and independence celebrations in Tobago.

Webster then moved to CNMG (now TTT) and later 91.1 FM, where she honed her skills in broadcasting and strategic messaging.

She later transitioned into the public service, holding key leadership positions including communication manager at WASA and now, the suthority’s manager of regional administration.

Webster has also lectured in academic writing, media journalism and communication at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (Costaatt), which, she said, deepened her passion for mentorship and training the next generation of communicators.

In carrying out her duties, she said she often interfaces with media practitioners whom she taught.

Apart from her public sector work, Webster has also facilitated numerous workshops both online and in-person across Trinidad and Tobago in public speaking, personal branding and soft skills development.

Through her Jiselle Consultancy Group, which she established in 2022, Webster has coached professionals, entrepreneurs, students and corporate teams, helping them unlock their confidence and elevate their communication presence.

The company emerged from the integration of two previous ventures which she had also founded – Ideal Communications868 and Island Professionals.

Webster told WMN she was drawn to the field of communications not just as a career but as a life purpose. She said from an early age, she understood the power of words, stories and presence in shaping mindsets and accomplishing mandates.

the years, this evolved into a purposeful career from media to strategic public sector roles. My time in the media helped me understand the reach and responsibility of shaping narratives. As I grew, I became more intentional about strategic communication, which builds trust, leads change and empowers others.”

Being in the field, she said, allows her to combine intellect, empathy and creativity.

“Communication is how I show up in the world. It is the vehicle through which I live out my calling. It enables me to influence, inspire and lead. Every press release, response to customers, presentation or coaching session is an opportunity to uplift others. It is not just what I do—it is who I am.”

Webster said these traits have not only worked to her advantage but also benefited others in the workplace.

“I am known for thinking outside the box and crafting innovative communication strategies that resonate with people. I am also open to feedback as I believe it is a gift that shaped my approach as a communicator and a coach.”

Additionally, she believes her background allows her to communicate across diverse audiences while maintaining credibility, influence and authenticity.

“I am also deeply committed to mentoring, ensuring that communication is not just a skill but a culture we build.”

In this regard, Webster believes communication is central to the island’s people and brand development.

“Communication is a powerful bridge between communities, institutions and opportunities. However, what is needed is access, mentorship and modern training.”

She said her burgeoning consultancy is actively creating spaces for growth.

“Tobago has a wealth of untapped talent and I aim to foster this development by equipping young professionals and emerging leaders with the tools to thrive in communication, branding and leadership.”

Webster said in the coming months, the group will be rolling out workshops focusing on public speaking, digital strategy, soft skills and emotional intelligence, all suited to Tobago’s unique landscape.

“My mission is to cultivate a new generation of confident, skilled communicators on the island who can speak with power, lead with presence and show up with pride locally and globally.”

Webster described as “a complexed narrative,” long-standing complaints about Tobago’s poor work ethic.

She said while she has observed “pockets of complacency and cultural delays in execution,” over the years, “I have also worked alongside committed, passionate and capable Tobagonians.”

She continued, “I believe what is often labelled as a poor work ethic can sometimes result from low morale, lack of accountability or unstructured leadership. But I have learned that when you set high standards, communicate expectations and recognise excellence, people feel valued, seen and supported and they tend to rise. I believe Tobago is filled with talent; it simply needs consistent leadership and environments that encourage potential to thrive.”

Webster’s plan, looking ahead, is to turn her consultancy into a regional powerhouse for personal branding, strategic communication and leadership development.

Also on the drawing board, she said, are plans to write two books and host a women’s conference “which speaks about topics often whispered by professional and career women.”

These include mental health and emotional wellness, domestic and gender-based violence, financial empowerment and economic independence, work-life balance and motherhood pressures, breaking societal norms and leadership barriers among other issues.

Webster, who vowed to continue creating platforms that transform lives, said one of her main goals is to lead a communications movement to coincide with Effective Communication Month, which is observed annually in June.

She said while no major global body currently recognises it, many organisations observe it informally.

“My mission is to champion this initiative across the Caribbean, positioning communication not as a soft skill but a life skill. Communication transforms everything – how we lead, how we serve and how we connect. It builds confidence, strengthens institutions and heals communities.”

Webster said the movement she envisions aligns directly with several of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, including but not limited to quality education and gender equality.

“I envision hosting themed campaigns, youth initiatives, workshops and public events to celebrate and elevate communication across sectors. Ultimately, I want to help more women and young people step boldly into their calling. They must be able to speak with purpose and lead with confidence. This is not just about a title or a business. It is a legacy of voice, vision and value.”