Indian PM Modi to visit on July 3-4 set to open new trade talks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets attendees upon his arrival for an official visit at Zagreb Airport in Croatia, on June 18. - AP Photo

INDIAN Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit TT from July 3-4.

This will be part of a five-nation visit to Ghana, TT, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia starting July 2.

TT is the second leg of the tour that starts in Ghana.

It will be the first bilateral visit of Prime Minister of India to TT since 1999.

He was invited to TT by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar who assumed office after the April 28 general election.

Apart from the official components of the visit including a call on President Christine Kangaloo and meeting with the Prime Minister, Modi will also interact with the large Indian diaspora and people of TT, Newsday was told.

An event has been planned at the National Cycling Centre in Couva.

Newsday sent questions to Indian High Commissioner to TT Dr Pradeep Rajpurohit on June 27 by e-mail ahead of the official state visit.

In his reply on June 28, he spoke of TT and India’s mutually beneficial relationship and how the two countries will grow closer through increased trade, investment and cultural exchange.

“There is a great significance of the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to TT,” Rajpurohit said.

This is the first visit by an Indian prime minister to TT since 2009 when Dr Manmohan Singh visited Port of Spain to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting summit.

He added, “There are warm and historic ties between India and TT, which are founded on deep-rooted cultural and familial ties. There are a lot of similarities in the way of life of the people of the two countries. The visit of Prime Minister of India is likely to give a fresh impetus to this relationship. There seems to be a great excitement among the people here for this visit.”

Modi had visited Guyana in November 2024 for the second India-Caricom Summit, he recalled.

Modi paying a second visit to the region in a span of eight months, the High Commissioner said, signifies the importance attached by India to the region and growing partnership between two sides.

Newsday asked the Rajpurohit about the state of relations between India and TT’s two-month old UNC government.

He said, “It has been the endeavour of the High Commission to promote the bilateral trade and overall economic engagement between the two countries irrespective of which government is in office in TT.”

“I feel that there is immense potential to encourage the current level of bilateral trade, which is about US$341 million in financial year 2024-25.

“We understand that some trade is also taking place through other countries, figures of which are not reflected in our bilateral trade. The need of the hour is to encourage direct channels of bilateral trade between our two countries.”

He explained how India, through its technical and capacity building projects, has been working closely with TT.

“India has been at the forefront in building capacities of the youth of its friendly nations, especially in the Global South. The Indian Technical and Economic Co-operation (ITEC) is our flagship capacity building programme under which more than 15,000 candidates / officials from all over the world are trained in India every year. For TT, there is a provision of 85 ITEC slots annually. Courses have been designed for a wide range of sectors in our world class institutions across India. The feedback received from the candidates, who have undergone training under ITEC, have been highly encouraging.

The Indian government, he said, also offers scholarships to the eligible students of TT in academics, artforms and AYUSH (Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy) etc.

He said India and TT share strong trade linkages but there are some of the sectors where there are untapped business opportunities for local companies and entrepreneurs.

”There is definitely a high demand for Indian products in TT. In my view, pharmaceutical is one area where there is a high potential. India is considered as the “Pharmacy of the World” and TT can benefit from our world class affordable generic medicines.“

There is a high potential for collaboration in the field of agriculture as India achieved Green Revolution in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

”Our country transformed from a net importing country to a net exporter of food grains after sustaining our large population. This had been possible with the commitment and hard work of our scientists, policy makers and farmers. Today, India is a major producers and exporter of a number of agro-commodities.

“TT is a place with fertile soil, abundant rain and favourable weather conditions. Sourcing of modern agricultural technologies from Indian can make a difference here.”

Other areas of potential collaboration, he said, include textiles, food and beverages, renewable energy and many more.

“We are confident that this would make a tangible difference in the life of ordinary people here.”

Newsday asked Rajpurohit for an update regarding the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) system being introduced in TT. The project was started by the previous PNM government.

“Our Prime Minister had congratulated TT for adoption of UPI, India’s flagship digital payment portal. The agreement in this regard, was exchanged last year. I understand that the process for its implementation in TT is currently underway,” he explained.

Asked if India will consider setting up an air link with the Caribbean region, given the familial ties as well as an increase in tourism and business between India and the region?

He recalled that an air services agreement between India and TT was signed during Persad-Bissessar’s visit to India in January 2012.

While certain technical conditions and requirements, had led to a delay in its operationalisation, the TT government has recently expressed interest in activating the agreement.

This, he said, is under consideration by the Indian government.