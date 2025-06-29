Illegal quarry operator disrupts Caroni water supply

A section of a tributary leading to the Guanapo River discoloured by illegal quarry activity upstream on June 27 in Manuel Congo, off Tumpuna Road, Arima. - Photo courtesy WASA

AN ILLEGAL quarry operator is pumping tonnes of silt into the Guanapo River threatening to disrupt the water supply to thousands of residents.

On June 25, officers of an elite police special unit, the Multi-Agency Task Force, were alerted to the illegal quarrying activity and the report has reached the desk of Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, Newsday was reliably informed.

The quarry operator, based in Sangre Grande, has carved out more than five hectares of state land excavating tonnes of aggregate to stockpiles on private land, police confirmed. The operator, who does not have a mining licence, has for years excavated hectares of state lands in Melajo, in Sangre Grande, Matura, Wallerfield and other areas with little intervention by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, the Environmental Management Agency, Forestry Division of the police.

The quarry operator has close ties with senior politicians in both the UNC and PNM, police said, and has divested hundreds of millions made from illegal quarrying into real estate developments and other legitimate businesses.

Information of the illegal activity was shared with WASA on June 27 by this newspaper. The authority dispatched a team of investigators that same day to validate the information.

In a statement on June 28, WASA said it "became aware of and strongly condemns the reckless and unlawful action of a quarrying contractor responsible for discharging effluent directly into tributaries leading to the Guanapo River.

"This blatant violation of environmental regulations has resulted in visible contamination of the watercourse, negatively impacting water production efficiency at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant. The immediate consequence is reduced water availability, as the authority is now compelled to implement enhanced purification measures to maintain safety standards."

WASA said the incident "represents not only an environmental offence but also a direct threat to public water security."

The authority said it was collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to investigate and halt the illegal and irresponsible activity.

On March 17, WASA issued a similar statement concerning illegal quarrying and the indiscriminate discharge in the Guanapo River by the same operator.

WASA said it became aware of the irresponsible actions of a contractor engaged in quarrying activity, who has been discharging effluent directly into drains that flow into the upstream Guanapo River.

This discharge has resulted in the watercourse turning brown, posing a significant threat to water production and plant operations.

"WASA wishes to assure the public that the water supply leaving the Caroni Water Treatment Plant continues to meet the highest standards of quality and safety," the statement said.

"The authority has implemented stringent monitoring and treatment protocols to ensure that the water distributed to our customers remains safe for consumption and use."

The statement highlighted that this incident is not only a violation of environmental regulations but also a reckless act that challenges WASA's ability to maintain uninterrupted water production.

WASA said then it was working closely with relevant regulatory agencies, including the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), to investigate this matter and take all necessary actions to end this harmful activity.

The statement said it is deeply concerning that this is not an isolated incident.

WASA recalled that in 2021, a similar event occurred, which forced a disruption in production at the plant, causing undue inconvenience to thousands of customers served by the facility. WASA said it is committed to ensuring that such an event does not recur and will pursue every legal option available to hold those responsible accountable.

WASA urged the public to report any suspicious or illegal activities that may threaten to endanger water resources. WASA added it remains resolute in its mandate to safeguard national water sources and uphold uncompromising standards in water delivery.