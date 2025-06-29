Giovanni Bobb–Semple, Janae De Gannes blaze to victory at Junior Champs

QRC/AC’s Kaiden Perez takes part in the Boys’ Under-15 long jump during the 2025 NAAAT/NGC/Republic Bank Junior Champs, on June 28, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

GIOVANNI Bobb–Semple and Janae De Gannes blazed the track to complete imposing performances in the Boys’ and Girls’ Under-20 100m finals respectively on day one of the NAAATT Junior Champs 2025 on June 28 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Bobb-Semple (Abilene Wildcats) was the first athlete off the starting blocks and led from start to finish to complete a dominant performance in the Boys’ Under-20 100m final. He had the fastest time in the preliminary round and won convincingly in 10.54 seconds. Memphis’ Kaeden Herbert claimed the silver medal in a photo finish at 10.69. Trevaughn Stewart (BURN) was adjudged the bronze medallist over Dylan Woodruffe (Cougars) as they recorded the same time of 10.70.

De Gannes was in ripping form, blazing away the track to secure the gold medal in the Girls’ Under-20 100m. De Gannes pulled away from the crowd at the mid-point of the race to ease through for a time of 11.59. Sierra Joseph of Simplex, who started briskly, secured the silver medal in 11.98 while Noemi Theodore (Pheonix) claimed the bronze medal.

Deshaun Cole (Abilene Wildcats) rose to the occasion to bag the gold medal in Boys' Under-20 400m which was considered one of the most blistering races of day one. Cole controlled the entirety of the race and ended with an impressive time of 46.86. Dashaun Lezama (PPF) ran a commendable race to finish in second spot in 46.92 while Alessandro Gouveia (BATCE) was third in 47.62.

Kayla Charles (Abilene) did little wrong in her gold medal triumph of the Girls' Under-20 400m. Charles clocked an impressive 56.55 to beat second-placed Diamond Paul (PFNJ) 57.56 and Amaya Mitchell (Abilene) who claimed the bronze medal in 57.68.

Double Carifta gold medallist Christopher Sammy (PPF) won the Boys' Under-17 1500m gold medal comfortably in an impressive time of 4:17.15. Jeremy Samaroo (RJRT) was second in 4:22.63 and J’Dani Williams (RSS Phoenix) was third in 4:23.08.

Oshea Cummings of Zenith Athletic who was also a dominant gold medal winner in the Carifta Games 2025 won comprehensively in the Girls' Under-17 1500m final in a respectable time of 4:56.68. Jada Felix (Cougars) claimed second in 5:25.32 while Gianna Pichery was edged on the line, finishing in 5:25.36.

Kelis Alexander of Neon Wolves bagged the Girls' Under-17 100m Hurdles gold medal in a time of 14.53 secs. Coming in second was Chelcia Joseph (PFNJ) clocking 14.83 and third was Khemyah Anderson (Kaizen Panthers) in 14.86.

Kaori Robley of Kaizen Panthers ran away with the gold medal in a time of 14.68 for the Girls' Under-20 100m Hurdles title. Kewes Gomes (IG Fastlane) had to settle for the silver medal (14.81) in a tight finish as she edged Vincent of Concorde who made the distance in 14.91.

In the Boys’ Under-17 110m Hurdle, Omari Brown (Neon Wolves) bagged the gold medal by a large margin stopping the clock at 14.07. Devonte Romeo (Kaizen Panthers) was second in 15.09 while Jhariel Williams (RSS Pheonix) claimed the bronze medal in 15.17.

Cheyne West (Abilene Wildcats) blazed the track to secure the Boys’ U-20 110m Hurdle trophy in a commendable time of 14.17. Tyrique Vincent, Tyrique (Concorde Athletic) was second in14.40 and Jeremiah Francis (DPAC) was third in a time of 14.84.

Abiah Halls (Ascend Athletics) captured the Girls’ U-20 Javelin with a distance of 29.50m. Placing second was Ahleya Herbert of Lambeau Alliance (28.40m) and third was Concorde Athletics’ Tenique Vincent who recorded 28.10m. However, Vincent made amends by claiming the U-20 High Jump title with a height of 1.60m as she defeated Kimmyah Jack (RSS Pheonix) who reached the mark of 1.55m for the silver medal.

In the Girls’ Under-17 shot put event, Jania Thomas (Ascend) was the winner with an 11.91m effort. She was followed closely behind by Karissa Williams (BURN) recording 11.84m and Jada Archer (MERC) was third with 9.97m.

Adriana Quamina representing D’Abadie Progressive Athletics Club (DPAC) continued her dominance in the Girls' Under-20 discus throw event winning with a 43.06m effort. Ruth Irvine (Zenith) was exactly one metre short, claiming the runner-up spot with a 42.06m throw and Peyton Winter (BURN) was a distant third (36.19m).