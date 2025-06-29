Court rules police violated activist’s rights in silent protest ban

Social and political activist Marsha Walker has won part of her constitutional claim against the police service for stopping her from peacefully protesting in 2021.

In a ruling last week, Justice Ricky Rahim held that her first attempt at a one-person protest was unlawfully shut down by police officers.

Walker had claimed that her constitutional rights were violated on two occasions when she tried to protest peacefully outside the Parliament in Port of Spain in July and November 2021.

During the first protest on July 9, Walker stood alone near Woodford Square, with placards, expressing concern over the government's management of the covid19 pandemic and the economy.

She said that although she followed public health rules and did not block pedestrian paths, police officers ordered her to stop. She complied after being told she needed permission from the Commissioner of Police.

In his ruling, Rahim found that police had acted unlawfully and unconstitutionally during the July protest. “The claimant complied with the police only because she was ordered to. The police had no legal grounds to stop her,” he said in his reasons.

The court awarded Walker damages, including vindicatory damages, to recognise the violation of her rights.

“That the claimant was engaged in a one-person protest on July 9, 2021 and that she was stopped by the police from so doing on the basis that she needed permission so to do.

“She, therefore, complied with their directive to cease the protest and left the area of protest solely as a result of the instructions of the police to her. The court does not accept the argument of the defendant that the object of the exercise by the claimant on that day was solely to live stream her issue on Facebook, and that same was achieved,’ he said.

Walker’s second protest took place on November 23, 2021, during a period when no Commissioner of Police had been officially appointed. She joined about nine others in a silent protest at the same location, each person spaced out to meet covid19 distancing guidelines. Police again intervened, warning the group to remove placards or face arrest.

The court ruled that while this protest qualified as a “public meeting” under the law, it was still allowed without needing permission, but the law required the organisers to notify the police in advance.

Because no such notice was given and none of the officers who broke up the gathering were high enough in rank to legally do so, the protest was technically unlawful but not a constitutional breach. As a result, no damages were awarded for this second incident.

Justice Rahim clarified that citizens have the right to protest, but must also follow notification rules under the Summary Offences Act.

“It is clear that the claimant was not engaged in a one-person protest or any march in law.

The claimant, therefore, was engaged in a group public meeting convened to protest on matters of public interest outside the Parliament

“Permission is not required in law for such public meetings, but notification to the Commissioner of Police at least 24 hours but no more than fourteen days before the day of the meeting is required.

“The evidence is, and the court finds, that no notification was given to the Commissioner of Police as required by law, and therefore any police officer not below the rank of sergeant may have required the persons present and known to him to be one of the holders of the public meeting was lawfully empowered to disperse the meeting.”

He said a notification to a DCP, in the absence of a commissioner, would have been effective.

“Notwithstanding the finding that none of the police officers who required the claimant to disperse from the public meeting was of the rank of sergeant or above, the claimant was under a legal obligation to notify the police of her intention to hold a public meeting, and she failed so to do.

The State was also ordered to pay half of Walker’s costs for a senior, junior and instructing counsel, plus VAT, to be assessed by a registrar in default of agreement.

Anand Ramlogan, SC, Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial, Kent Samlal, Natasha Bisram and Vishaal Siewsaran represented Walker.