Cops: Slow down, reckless driving endangers everyone

“Someone is waiting for you at home. Please slow down.” This warning comes from the police service’s Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch after officers issued 55 speeding tickets during nationwide road safety exercises from June 26 to June 28.

In total, police handed out 114 tickets and arrested two drivers for drunk driving. Officers say reckless driving continues to be a serious problem, especially during the rainy season when wet roads increase the risk of fatal crashes.

A release from the police service on June 29 said the most common violations included running red lights, using phones while driving, overtaking on the left, not wearing seat belts, and driving without insurance. Police say these behaviours put everyone on the road in danger.

“Motorists have been exhibiting irresponsible behaviours on the nation’s roadways, which can have dangerous and fatal consequences.

“These are irresponsible actions that put both the errant driver and other road users at risk. We will continue to clamp down hard on these illegal acts to save lives and minimise risk to the motoring public.”

The road checks took place on the Churchill Roosevelt, Beetham, Uriah Butler, and Sir Solomon Hochoy highways. Senior officers - including Snr Supt. Daly, Snr Supt. Simon, Supt. Kissoonlal, acting Supt Guzman, ASP Bandhan, acting Insps RagbirHosein, Doodnath, Mohan, Jitmansingh and Gayapersad, and others - led the operations. Police promise to keep up enforcement to protect lives.