CoP: Guns for off-duty frontline cops

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro, - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Both the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) and the Prison Officers’ Association (POA) have welcomed the Commissioner of Police’s (CoP) announcement to permit off-duty police and prison officers to carry firearms beyond the scope of their official duties.

Ten days into his new role, CoP Allister Guevarro said select off-duty police officers will be allowed to carry home their service-issued guns, while prison officers will continue to have their applications expedited.

Guevarro made the announcements as he co-hosted TV6's Beyond the Tape programme on June 27.

He also said all Firearm Users’ Licence (FUL) applications submitted this year, which have not exceeded six months, will be reviewed and considered for a decision.

"The six-month barrier is due to several of the criteria for getting an FUL. The certificate of good character is only valid for six months.

"So having an invalid certificate of character, the application cannot go forward. Calling for the FUL applications for the first six months of this year would keep within that remit and the policy directive that I'm giving today to have those dealt with quickly."

Guevarro said the Firearm Permit Section would also be directed to send incomplete or outdated applications back to the divisions so they can be updated for a review and decision.

"I can't be arming members of the public and not arm my own officers," Guevarro said.

Turning to the camera for the first time during the programme, Guevarro addressed his officers.

"You have not been left behind. Yesterday (June 26) I visited the armoury and I called for an audit of the idle and serviceable pistols.

"It is my intention to institute an off-duty firearm policy where I will be arming all of my frontline, tactical and operational officers."

Guevarro said in the past police, after dealing with criminals, would have to sign off their weapons.

"But let me tell you, my officers don't need to sign off their guns again."

While these announcements were made, Guevarro noted that no firm deadline could be set, as there were currently 55,000 FUL applications awaiting decisions.

When asked about the needs of prison officers, Guevarro said provisions have always been in place to support them.

"Because of the unique nature of their circumstance, it will be dealt with in an expeditious manner.

"Under my watch it will continue that way. Today (June 27), I would have dealt with a couple of applications of that nature."

On June 20, 38-year-old Govindra Balgobin, a prison officer, had just finished his shift at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca and was sitting in his car near Piarco Plaza.

Gunmen pulled up in a white Nissan AD wagon around 8.30 pm and shot at him.

Balgobin was hit several times. He survived and is continuing his recovery.

After shooting Balgobin, the driver lost control of the white wagon on the Churhill-Roosevelt Highway and crashed into a light pole near Trincity.

One of the suspects, Jesse Belfon, was thrown out of the car on impact. He was injured and taken to hospital, where he died on June 25.

President of the POA Gerard Gordon said while the FUL application process "is not as they would like", he remains optimistic with the new CoP.

"He has not been there even a month. But all of his utterances and signalling certainly give us hope that we would be in a place we have never been before.

"We continue to advocate for the applications of prison officers that it be treated with a certain level of urgency and understanding of what our situation is. I think based on the releases he would have made on the incident with Balgobin, I am somewhat very confident that he would treat with us and our applications with a certain level of alacrity (enthusiasm)."

Gordon also supports arming select police officers while off-duty.

"We have been asking for quite a while for the development and implementation of the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act.

"We also understand that other members of law enforcement continue to be under threat and operate in dangerous situations and circumstances. We need, as a country, to protect the protectors."

Gordon said the State should do all in its power to ensure law enforcement officers are protected.

President of the TTPSSWA Gideon Dickson repeated the move was "excellent and well received by the membership."

He added that the CoP's decison was "very progressive and in keeping with international best practices."

Asked if the TTPSSWA would call for all police officers to be armed around the clock, Dickson said, "The association would want all police to be armed 24 hours a day because we work 24 hours a day.

"The situation is one where our frontline officers and those who work in high-risk areas, we want for them, even if it's a pilot project, to be armed 24 hours a day. From there we can always work back down."

In a statement on June 28, the police service said all applications for an FUL must be submitted in strict accordance with the law and processed solely through them.

The statement said the police service is the only legally authorised body under the Firearms Act to issue such licenses. The police warned citizens against interacting with or making payments to any individuals or entities outside the police service for firearm licenses, warning that such conduct may be illegal and subject to investigation.

Applicants were advised of the documents required for submission, including valid photo identification, a certificate of character, a psychiatric evaluation, a medical certificate, and a consent letter from any adult residing in the applicant’s home.

Additional documents may also be requested during the investigation process. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. The release outlined the application process, which includes obtaining a form from the Government Printery, submitting the required documents, undergoing background checks and a site visit, attending an interview, and awaiting the Commissioner of Police's decision.

The public was strongly reminded that no third party or broker is authorised to process or influence FUL applications, and attempts to bypass official procedures could result in criminal charges and affect the application. The release also disclosed that applications older than six months are currently under review, and applicants with outdated documents will be contacted to update their submissions before further action is taken.

“The TTPS remains committed to ensuring that all firearm licensing decisions are governed by principles of legality, public safety, and professional integrity. We urge all citizens to cooperate fully and truthfully throughout the process.”

Requirements for Firearm User’s License (FUL) application

Valid Identification (National ID Card, Passport, or Driver’s Permit)

Certificate of Character issued by the TTPS

Psychiatric evaluation conducted by a certified mental health professional

Medical certificate from a registered practitioner

Letter of consent from a spouse and/or any adult(s) residing at the applicant’s home, dated within the last six (6) months

Other documentation, as it relates to justification, will be requested by the TTPS investigators upon being interviewed.

Application process

Obtain the application Form from the Government Printery

Compile required documents for review and verification

Undergo background checks and site visit by designated officers

Attend interview, when requested

Await decision based on comprehensive evaluation by the Commissioner of Police

Public advisory

No third party, broker, or intermediary is authorised to process or influence applications for a FUL

All inquiries and submissions must be directed only through the TTPS

Any attempt to circumvent this process through unauthorised people may constitute a criminal offence and jeopardise the integrity of your application.

For further information, contact the Firearms Permit Unit or visit the official TTPS website.