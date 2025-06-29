About 'duncy' and corruption

As heads at the top continue rolling with repeated disclosures of financial irregularities, I remain drawn to the rousing “duncy”-driven exchanges in Parliament between the well-muscled Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander and PNM Whip Marvin Gonzales. Widely published, it started with Alexander’s “reading challenges” which led to Gonzales calling Alexander “duncy,” an insult in full hearing of other MPs. (shouting) (“Dunce” means “a person slow in learning.”) Mr Gonzales surprised me; it was so much out of character.

I thought there and then, he would have quietly apologised. Instead he mockingly carried his “duncy,” “minister cyah read,” etc, on to his political platform. And Alexander, quite hurt, found cause to give a bruising response in parliament, eloquently exposing Gonzales’ embarrassing inefficiencies when he was in the police service. That’s how bad things continue.

This “duncy” episode was was too, too personal. It would be a glorious learning day in Parliament if both MPs were to apologise to each other.

Now, while Alexander has some popularity in law enforcement, his leadership in public safety now requires appropriate public image and competence. New to the job, he is expected to learn fast. Further, since MP Gonzales is the opposition Whip and also chairman of the PNM, he should set examples – supporting PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles’ gruelling attempts to restore PNM’s broken leadership, make PNM a better, more credible and respectful party.

The PNM and the country have endured unchecked “bouffing,” bullying and disrespect for the last nine years. According to former PNM vice chairman Robert Le Hunte, vice chairman Amery Browne and secretary Foster Cummings, it looked like the egocentric party leadership had lost its way – the demoralised party losing one to 14 in the last THA elections, then losing two Tobago MPs. Then on April 28 losing over 100,000 votes and nine of its 22 seats, and finally having only 7,000 out of 102,000 members voting in the party’s recent internal elections.

Further damage came from how the then PM and his cabinet boldly accepted the exorbitant salary increases at almost 50 per cent while offering the unions “four per cent.” This inequity upset our hard-pressed, struggling society. Why didn’t you take four or even five per cent too or send back the SRC proposals like you did the first time? The party bore the cross.

The hurt, angry unions turned to the UNC for help, with OWTU leader Ancel Roget now asking the PM to roll back the “47 per cent salary increase” given to former PM Dr Rowley and “the $1 million pension” which follows. One-month PM Stuart Young already has his pension under the axe.

Faced with so many documented allegations by the new UNC government, the PNM opposition insists on not taking things lying down. It looks like a growing “war” with the PNM likely moving to a “no confidence motion” against Speaker Jagdeo Singh.

Reviewing expenditures, Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath declared: “Imbert wasted $1.3 million” in pictures and office refurbishment. Former finance minister Colm Imbert angrily rebuffed Padarath: “UNC MP Padarath falsely insinuated that I spent $1.3 million on a 30 x 30 room for myself which is a blatant untruth.” Whom would you believe?

Next, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts accused former PNM minister of youth development and national service Foster Cummings of “hiring 61 people, many of whom were well-known PNM affiliates on short-term contracts between January to April of this year without proper process.” Watts added: “This was reckless mismanagement, squandermania, an abuse of public funds.”

Cummings fired back, accusing Watts of “all sorts of ridiculous falsities as statements of facts.” Pointing out that while “PNM people” were hired, they were suitable for the jobs. Cummings used former PNM education minister Anthony Garcia’s “technical advisor” appointment as “an example” – $23,600 per month.

The PNM is also fighting back Legal Affairs Minister Saddam Hosein’s note that the previous PNM government spent “$1billion in legal payments, including $13.2 million to former PNM AG Reginald Armour” while also “feeding friends, family and financiers.” Quite a blow.

But the PNM not taking that so. Laventille West MP Kareem Marcelle struck back, pointing out the millions in legal fees paid by the UNC during 2010 to 2015, including that paid to UNC MP Wayne Sturge ($2.7 million) and Speaker Jagdeo Singh who was paid S24.5 million.

A crosstalk ensued as to whether the Speaker should be drawn into the debate. But PNM Marcelle had already "bus" the mark. We shouldn’t be slow to learn that a “political war” is on.