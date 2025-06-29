12-year-old is not letting ADHD slow him down:Vashisht, the karate kid

Vashisht Sirju, with his proud parents - La Tisha Ali and Ramsaran Sirju, second left - and Sensei Keith Bahadur, shows off his trophies after competing at the Miami Open Karate Championship on June 14 -15 and 20. - Photos by Innis Francis

DESPITE being diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Vashisht Sirju is not letting his disability slow him down.

At 12 years old, the Barrackpore resident is making strides to become an avid swimmer and a medal-winning karate sportsman.

His parents La Tisha Ali and Ramsaran Sirju said they noticed signs of Vashisht's disability when he was two years old. Unlike most children that age, Vashisht, their only child, was unable to speak and had an “overactive” personality.

Sirju said after identifying Vashisht's challenges, they enrolled Vashisht in the Lady Hochoy School in Penal where life skills are taught. He said people like his son who attend the school cannot cope with the standard academic syllabus.

According to the Cedars-Sinai website, symptoms of ADHD include inattention (not being able to keep focus), hyperactivity (excess movement that is not fitting to the setting) and impulsivity (hasty acts that occur in the moment without thought).

Just about two years ago Vashisht started karate classes with the All-Pro Karate Society International of Penal and began competing 18 months ago.

Donned with medals from local tournaments, his parents are proud of his latest accomplishment. He recently returned from Miami, Florida, USA, after competing at an Open Karate Championship winning the bronze medal in the 12 to 13 age group, kata division. He also competed in the exhibition kumite division and captured the gold medal.

TT was one of six countries that took part in the competition.

Ali said it was hard for them to adapt to raising a special needs child, but they learned ways to support him. She said there were many times when Vashisht was left out of games that children his age played because of his condition. And it was hard for them to look on as parents when he was neglected in circles. Ali said this also restricted his outdoor activities.

“Growing up as a special needs child he was always left out. We had to get him into something so that he would not always be on the tablet or the phone. So we got him into swimming and karate. When he was two and a half he wasn’t talking, he had an attitude and he was hyper, always on the move. We had to give up plenty, including his diet. He would only eat grapes, eggs and nuts,” Sirju said.

Vashisht shared his own story and journey to Miami with KIDS.

He said, “I love Miami. I won medals for me. I want to go Tobago to win medals for me.”

In August, Vashisht has another tournament in Tobago that he is currently preparing for, and he is eagerly counting down the days to attend it. He is also preparing to enter the Maracas Open Water Classic later this year.

Vashisht’s coach Sensei Keith Bahadur had been an instructor for the past 30 years. Bahadur said they are pleased with Vashisht’s performance and how brave he is after working with him in two years. He said in the past two years he had seen growth in Vashisht’s ability to speak.

Bahadur said: “Since he started karate the level of his attention and his responsive time has improved. The karate society is open to anyone and everyone. We were very fortunate to have Vashisht, his abilities can open doors and this shows that by having a disability you don’t have to be left out.”

Bahadur also said Vashisht is the only special needs athlete out of TT to compete in this high-calibre championship.

He said in 2012 he entered a hearing-impaired child at the 14th World Deaf Martial Arts Championships in Margarita, but Vashisht was the first international success from his institution.