Unidentified man knocked down on Western Main Road near Cocorite

- File photo

AN unidentified man standing in the middle of the Western Main Road near Cocorite was knocked down on June 27.

Police said around 12.07 pm, a 66-year-old driver from Glencoe was driving his black Toyota Aqua going east along the merge road onto the Western Main Road in lane two on the southern side near Phase 1 Powder Magazine, Cocorite, when he saw the man standing in the centre of the road.

The man ran into his car and was hit. The impact sent him flying into the air before he fell to the ground.

The driver got out and tried to help. He contacted the ambulance, but the man was already dead.

The deceased was still unidentified on June 28. He was of African descent, wearing black short pants.

He was bareback and barefoot.

Acting Cpl Alleyne is continuing investigations.