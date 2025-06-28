PNM Senator: TTRA repeal fuelled by 'need to score political points'

The Red House, the seat of Parliament. - File photo

OPPOSITION Senator Melanie Roberts-Radgman says the decision to repeal the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA) Act is fuelled by the need to “score cheap political points.”

Delivering her maiden contribution in the Senate on June 27, she defended the PNM administration’s decision to establish the TTRA saying it was no “fly-by-night” decision.

Pointing to the earlier contribution by former finance minister Vishnu Dhanpaul, she added, “We are guided by data, research, case studies and reliable projections.”

The TTRA was established in 2021 through the TTRA Act to replace the Inland Revenue Division and Customs and Excise Division.

However, its implementation was challenged in the courts by the Public Services Association (PSA) which argued that it violated the constitution, specifically regarding the transfer of core governmental functions.

High Court Justice Westmin James dismissed the PSA's claim, and ruled that the TTRA's implementation was not unlawful.

The Court of Appeal also upheld the High Court's decision, and dismissed the PSA's appeal against the TTRA's implementation.

The PSA also lost its final appeal at the Privy Council which ruled the act did not breach the constitution.

Roberts-Radgman said she had “gnawing concerns” over the motivations behind the repeal of the act.

“Bi-partisanship, self-interest, the interference of a few political factions and some sort of an odd need to score cheap political points have led us here, where we see the need to debate and move as far as to repeal such a sound piece of legislation.”

Roberts-Radgman said members of the senate had a responsibility to make decisions in the public’s best interest.

She noted independent senators had supported the legislation in the past, and suggested repealing the act was contrary to members' obligation.

“We have a professional and personal responsibility to every citizen of TT regardless of their ability to analyse certain socio-economic issues and we must be clear and truthful in how we represent things.

“We cannot make reckless decision to create some sort of illusion that we are helping people and helping workers when the decisions we are making are having the exact opposite effect.”

Roberts-Radgman warned her senate colleagues that history will judge their decisions.

“There is a very thin line between harmful and helpful and we have to be careful what side of that line we find ourselves.”

The bill was later passed in Senate with 15 senators voting for it, 13 voting against it and two senators abstaining.