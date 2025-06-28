Man, 29, gunned down in Santa Cruz

- File photo

A 29-YEAR-OLD MAN from Moraldo Trace, Santa Cruz, was shot and killed on June 27, while a 46-year-old man was also shot during the same incident.

The deceased has been identified as Dillon Huggins.

Police said around 6.45 pm they received a report of a shooting in Upper Santa Cruz. They arrived around 7.15 pm and found Huggins lying in the road. He was already dead.

Police said their inquiries showed that Huggins was speaking with a neighbour when he was approached by three gunmen.

Several gunshots were heard and the gunmen were then seen running away.

The 46-year-old man was shot in his right arm and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by his family for treatment.

Police found 33 spent 5.56 shell casings and three projectiles at the scene. No motive has been established for Huggins' murder.

Police said investigations are ongoing.