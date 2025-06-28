Justice Minister, PS visit Police Complaints Authority

From left, PCA deputy director Michelle Solomon-Baksh, Ministry of Justice permanent secretary Trudy Lewis, Minister of Justice and Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Devesh Maharaj and PCA Director David West, at the PCA's head office at Tower D, International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain, on June 26. - Photo courtesy PCA

THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) welcomed Devesh Maharaj, Minister of Justice and Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General, and permanent secretary from the Justice Ministry, Trudy Lewis, to its office on June 26.

A media statement on the afternoon of June 26 from the PCA’s communications unit said the visit took place at the authority’s head office at Tower D, International Waterfront Complex in Port of Spain.

The statement added that Maharaj and Lewis held discussions with PCA director David West and deputy director Michelle Solomon-Baksh on matters pertaining to the authority’s mandate, operational priorities and the authority’s ongoing commitment to improving police accountability and safeguarding the rights of citizens.

The PCA said it was encouraged by the visit and welcomes the continued engagement and support of the Justice Ministry as it seeks to advance its work in promoting accountability, transparency and public trust in the police service.