Government refuses to answer questions on WASA, Central Bank firings

Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath. - File photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Barry Padarath has defended the government’s refusal to answer questions in Parliament over the firings of the Central Bank governor and the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) CEO.

During the House of Representatives sitting on June 27, The opposition filed two urgent questions related to the firings of Dr Alvin Hilaire and Keithroy Halliday from their posts at the Central Bank and WASA respectively.

The government responded by invoking a rarely used standing order and refused to answer questions on the issue claiming to do so would be contrary to public interest.

During the urgent questions segment Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles asked Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo to provide the reasons for Hilaire’s termination.

In response Tancoo said, “Mr Speaker, I refer your attention to standing order 27(1)(g) as it relates to this question.

Speaker Jagdeo Singh then explained, “The minister… is invoking standing order 27(1)(g) which says, ‘A minister may decline to answer a question if in his opinion the publication of the answer would be contrary to the public interest.’”

Opposition chief whip Marvin Gonzales, then asked Padarath, “In light of the confirmation by the board of commissioners of the Water and Sewage Authority of the immediate termination of nine executive officers of WASA, can the minister indicate the reasons for the termination?”

However Padarath cited the same standing order and declined to answer the question.

At a media briefing during a break in the sitting, Gonzales, a former public utilities minister, lambasted the government and claimed the members were refusing to be held accountable.

“What we witnessed today, to our shock and horror, is that the government invoked the standing orders of the same Parliament to refuse to answer questions relating to the firing of a Central bank governor and the firing of an entire executive division of the Water and Sewage Authority.”

“We never expected to witness something like that.”

Gonzales said it was the first time in his experience as a parliamentarian he had ever heard that standing order invoked.

“We just came out of government as a party.

“And never before over the last five years serving as a minister did I ever hear a PNM minister invoking standing orders not to answer questions on matters relating to their portfolio.”

Speaking with Newsday by phone after the sitting, Padarath defended the government’s actions saying the matter had the potential to become litigious.

“The government has to seek public interest and the matters that arose had to deal with HR matters that could become litigious.

“In light of that, the government knowing fully well that the standing orders allow for questions to be handled in a particular way in the public’s interest, we sought to invoke those standing orders.”

Pressed as to whether that superseded the public’s right to know what fuelled the firings Padarath added, “The responsibility of state is to protect the public’s purse and interest and we used what was enshrined in the standing orders.”

Asked if he believed the mere possibility of litigation was enough of a reason Padarath responded, “In order to protect the public’s purse, yes!”

Meanwhile Gonzales said the move contradicted promises made by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar about transparency and good governance.

“This is the same Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who sang sweet words at her recent swearing in as to how she’s going to govern the country.

“And she sat there in the chamber, as a prime minister, listening to two of her senior government ministers, and supporting what they have done to invoke standing orders not to be held to account in the lawful Parliament.”