YUMA, Tribe start the displays

Tribe’s creative director and The Lost Tribe bandleader Valmiki Maharaj, second from left, poses with Naas Mohammed and The Lost Tribe models showcasing some of the band's 2025 costumes. The 2026 launch will build on Launch Land, which started with its 2025 presentation. -

People looking for their ideal Carnival 2026 costume can begin their search, as band launches begin this weekend.

Large band YUMA will present LUXE presentation on June 28 at the International Waterfront, Port of Spain.

Tribe will be next with Launch Land, set to take place on July 5, North Park, Queen’s Park Savannah.

Tribe's creative director Valmiki Maharaj told Newsday four bands will show their 2026 offerings then: Tribe, Bliss, Lost Tribe and Harts. The theme of each band will be released between June 29-July 4.

“All of our bands did their photo shoots over the past couple of weeks into this week.”

The 2026 launch builds on Launch Land, which started with its 2025 presentation. Attendees will be treated to an amusement-park theme and everything will be designed and styled to look like a roller coaster, including its stage, he said. The band will host various events in the eight months leading up to Carnival 2026. The organisation decided to do this as some of its masqueraders will be unable to make it to the launch event. These will include events at the different mas camps.

Even though some people worry about burgeoning regional carnivals capturing the attention of travellers, Maharaj said Tribe is not worried, as each carnival has something unique to offer.

“I think we have things unique to each that we can celebrate in our own way. At the end of the day, anything that is considered competition, I always say, is healthy because it makes us become more resolute and acute in how we put our products forward.

“We have always been a company that refines what we put forward and we listen to the voices of our masqueraders and society.”

But Tribe is doing its part to keep Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival globally competitive by offering a workshop series called Carnival Campus, which aims to help people develop their skills to earn more during the annual festival.

“It is a workshop accelerator to help people not only develop their skill sets to take them to income-earning opportunities during the Carnival but to lead them directly to the networks that would put them in the right space to make those connections.”

He said many people did courses but did not know how to connect with people to turn it into an income-earning opportunity.

Digital technologies have become an integral part of what Tribe offers and 2026 will be no different, he said.

And like Tribe, digital technologies have become an integral part of the Ronnie and Caro offering.

Bandleader Ronnie McIntosh said the band will do a hybrid launch this year: meshing digital and physical elements.

Ronnie and Caro, like other bands, was forced to host virtual launches because of the covid19 pandemic. For its 2025 launch, the band opted to return to physical events and hosted a mini parade in Port of Spain. But this year the hybrid event will see a physical showing at its new camp at Maraval Road and Herbert Street, while the wider presentation will be virtual. This happens on July 11 from 6 pm and is free to the public, McIntosh said.

Its 2026 theme is The Webs We Weave and will artistically show concepts like sorrow, joy, deceit among others.

The band will have a section increase this year to 11 as it will host some guest designers and sections, McIntosh said.

McIntosh is eager to see what changes would come to Carnival under the new Kamla Persad-Bissessar-led administration.

“We need a little more variety in terms of the traditional shows the National Carnival Commission (NCC) would have.

“I am hoping to see some new things come to the table from the new administration. No one has contacted me for any kind of ideas but if they do, I will be willing to share some ideas.”

McIntosh believes independent promoters are doing a good job of bringing innovations to the Carnival space and the government needs to do so as well.

He is concerned about the prices of Carnival products and he hopes this is something stakeholders will address.

East band Ombre Mas hopes to win the 2026 medium band title with its 2026 presentation, Through the Looking Glass. The young band is headed by Arif Grantum and won third place in the 2025 medium band category. Its virtual launch will take place during the first week of August, Grantum told Newsday.

The band was able to build its brand through social media and hopes to improve on that in 2026.

“Last year (2024) was our first year on the road which we started as a small band and, this year (2025), we entered the medium and came third.

“Next year, we are looking for more masqueraders, where sections had 50 people, this year, we are looking to get 100 people.”

The band was not only successful in the medium category but captured the Queen of Carnival with Roxanne Omalo’s portrayal of Sirena - Mistress of the Seas.