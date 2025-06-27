Young won't attend 'illegal' PM pension debate

Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young speaks in the House of Representatives recently. - Photo courtesy Office of The Parliament

FORMER prime minister Stuart Young has decided not to participate in or even attend the parliamentary debate on the Prime Minister’s Pension (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on June 27.

According to the explanatory notes attached to the bill, it "seeks to amend the Prime Minister’s Pension Act (Chapter 2:51) to require a person to serve at least one year as prime minister in order to qualify for a prime minister’s pension."

Young served as prime minister from March 17, 2025 to April 28, 2025, following the resignation of Dr Keith Rowley as prime minister.

In a post on Facebook on June 27, Young said the bill specifically targets him and was an abuse of the Constitution.

He said, "Since I entered politics as a temporary PNM opposition senator in March 2014, I have wanted to make sustainable, impactful and meaningful contributions to TT’s growth and development.

"I did not enter politics for personal material benefit...

"This bill specifically targets me as former prime minister. The bill’s retroactive application to March 10, 2025 is constitutionally illegal as it is 'ad hominem' (a law that targets a specific individual).

"I will not support any ad hominem legislation and the abuse of the Constitution."

Young said he is taking a principled stance to not participate or be present for the debate.

"I will continue to serve TT to the best of my ability and true to the oath that I have taken, without fear or favour, malice or ill will."