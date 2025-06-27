Whim Anglican crowned cricket champs again

Whim Anglican cricketers after winning the 2025 Tobago Primary School Cricket tournament. -

WHIM ANGLICAN retained the Tobago Primary Schools Cricket League title after securing a 27-run victory over Scarborough RC in the final at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground, on June 24.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Whim posted 78/6 in their ten overs. In response, Scarborough RC found the chase challenging and closed on 51/5.

Whim and Scarborough recorded contrasting wins in the semifinal round.

Whim scored a massive 129/2 against Signal Hill Government with Amari McIntyre hitting an unbeaten 39 and Ajaie Joefield lashing 36.

The Signal Hill batsmen battled hard, but could only muster 94/7. Kashif Small fought valiantly for Signal Hill with 31.

McIntyre showed his quality with the ball also as he was one of three bowlers to take two wickets for Whim.

Skyi Walcott and Ziven Alleyne were the other bowlers to snatch two wickets.

In the other semifinal, Scarborough escaped with a five-wicket victory over Speyside Anglican. Chasing 80, Scarborough closed on 81/5 with one delivery to spare.

The Signal Hill players got something to smile about by winning the third-place playoff over Speyside Anglican by 14 runs. Small continued his rich form with 40 not out.

Batting awards:

Most Runs (boys): Kashif Small (Signal Hill Government) – 242 runs

Most Runs (girls): Azariah McKenzie (Scarborough RC); Skyi Walcott (Whim AC) – 18 runs each

Highest Individual Score (boys): Kashif Small – 101 runs

Highest Individual Score (girls): Azariah McKenzie – ten runs

Bowling awards:

Most Wickets (boys): Justin Kent (Scarborough RC) – nine wickets

Most Wickets (girls): Skyi Walcott (Whim AC) – seven wickets

Best Bowling Figures (boys): Terelle Phillip (Signal Hill Government) – 4/9

Best Bowling Figures (girls): Shenia Phillips (Moriah Government) – 2/2

MVP awards:

Boys MVP: Amari McIntyre (Whim AC)

Girls MVP: Skyi Walcott (Whim AC)

Special recognition:

Highest team total: Signal Hill Government – 176 runs

Champions: Whim AC

Runner-Up: Scarborough RC

Third Place: Signal Hill Government