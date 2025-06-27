West Indies cricketer accused of sex assault

A West Indies cricketer has been accused of sexual assault by a woman in Guyana.

According to reports, the allegation stems from an incident on March 3, 2023, when the woman, who was 18 at the time, went out with the cricketer. The assault was said to have taken place later that day.

The woman is being represented by Hughes, Fields and Stoby law firm.

Attorney Nigel Hughes, in an interview with Sportsmax on June 26, claimed the Guyana police have acted without a sense of urgency and have mishandled the complaint by the victim. He said the family have repeatedly followed up on the complaint, but "despite their persistent enquires, they have heard nothing. Nothing has been filed. Apparently, the file is difficult to locate or cannot be found."

Hughes insisted that the evidence against the accused "was pretty strong."

Hughes said the firm is contemplating legal proceedings against Guyana’s director of public prosecutions "to show cause why she has not recommended charges, and if she has, why she hasn't instituted them."

He said the firm intends to write to the commissioner of police as well.

Hughes said the victim does not want any financial compensation.

In an interview with Newsday on June 27, a CWI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the allegation as unfortunate but said no report on the incident has ever reached the board.