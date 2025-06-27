Union head: Shot prison officer in stable condition

Govindra Balgobin -

PRISON Officers Association president Gerard Gordon is calling on prison officers to remain vigilant as wounded officer, 38-year-old Govindra Balgobin continues to recover after he was shot on June 20.

“He is stable and receiving the necessary medical care and attention. We remain hopeful and prayerful for his full and speedy recovery. Let us all continue to keep him and his family in our thoughts and prayers,” Gordon said in a message circulated on social media.

“These are indeed some of the most challenging times our service has ever faced. The threats are real, the risks are high, but so too is our resolve.”

Balgobin, of Barrackpore was ambushed by gunmen and shot while returning home after completing a shift at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

A police statement said Balgobin was in his car near the Piarco intersection at about 8 pm when gunmen approached and shot him several times. The men fled in a wagon along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, but their car crashed into a pole injuring the occupants.

Police recovered a gun from the vehicle.