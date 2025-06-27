Understanding poverty in Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: Poverty, often viewed through the lens of income deprivation, is a multifaceted issue that transcends monetary constraints to encompass a broader range of human deprivations.

In TT, the need for accurate and timely data to inform social interventions has become increasingly urgent as the country strives to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 1: No poverty.

Income poverty, defined as the inability to meet basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing, is a traditional measure. The international poverty line set by the World Bank stands at US$2.15 per day. However, this measure alone fails to capture the full extent of poverty.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) offers a more comprehensive view, examining deprivations across health, education, and standard of living.

According to the latest MPI data derived from TT's 2011 population census, 0.6 per cent of the population (approximately 10,000 people) is classified as multidimensionally poor, while an additional 3.7 per cent (about 56,000 people) is considered vulnerable.

Municipalities of Sangre Grande and Princes Town register high MPI scores with Penal/Debe, San Juan/Laventille, and Mayaro/Rio Claro following closely.

In alignment with its commitment to the 2030 agenda, government has implemented over 120 social programmes through 13 ministries and three THA divisions. These initiatives target a spectrum of issues ranging from education and employment to poverty reduction and social protection.

Over the past five fiscal years (2020-2024), allocations to key social-sector ministries have surpassed $100 billion.

For fiscal year 2024-2025 alone, $6.35 billion – or 66.3 per cent of the $9.58 billion social-sector budget – is allocated specifically for poverty eradication efforts.

Despite these substantial investments, the absence of reliable, up-to-date data remains a critical challenge. Ministries often resort to using proxies for means testing due to the lack of standardised, verifiable data. This practice undermines the effectiveness of interventions and hampers the ability to assess whether social programmes reach those who need it most.

The CSO's Household Budgetary Survey, survey of living conditions and continuous sample survey of population are essential and must be conducted and analysed with greater frequency and urgency. Data-driven policymaking is the cornerstone of effective social intervention. Without robust baseline data, it is nearly impossible to evaluate the impact of ongoing efforts or to identify gaps in service delivery.

The socio-economic landscape in TT is continually evolving. The legacy of intergenerational poverty, the socio-economic fallout from the covid19 pandemic, rising costs of living, and an increasing migrant population have all compounded the difficulties faced by vulnerable communities. These factors necessitate a recalibration of poverty metrics and intervention strategies.

To truly eradicate poverty, TT must invest not only in programmes, but also in the systems that enable effective targeting and assessment. This includes enhancing statistical capacity, ensuring timely data collection, and fostering inter-ministerial collaboration for data sharing.

Overall, while commendable strides have been made in funding and programming, the battle against poverty cannot be won without a clear understanding of who are the poor and vulnerable. Data is not just a tool; it is the foundation of sustainable, impactful socio-economic development.

