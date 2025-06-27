Trinidad and Tobago entrepreneur wins business pitch competition in NY

Founder and CEO of Vibe Connections Ltd Amina Blake-Foreman, displays her winning cheque at the CBN X USC 2025 Business Pitch Competition which took place at The Se7en, Washington Ave, Brooklyn, New York on June 22. -

TT-born founder and CEO of Vibe Connections Ltd, Amina Blake-Foreman has secured a historic victory at the CBN X USC 2025 Business Pitch Competition which culminated on June 22 in Brooklyn, New York.

Her compelling presentation of Vibe Connections Ltd, a virtual talent recruitment agency connecting US companies with professionals from TT, captivated judges and audiences alike. She was awarded a prize valued at over US$12,000 which includes an all-expenses-paid seven-night balcony cruise for two aboard the Ubersoca Cruise, along with extensive marketing and promotional opportunities designed to boost her company’s visibility and accelerate its growth.

The CBN X USC 2025 competition was made possible through a partnership between Ubersoca Cruise and Carib Biz Network (CBN), and is well known for its rigourous standards designed to highlight and support promising Caribbean entrepreneurs by providing a platform to pitch their businesses to a panel of industry leaders. To participate, applicants had to be Caribbean-majority owned US businesses with operational histories under five years, demonstrating innovative solutions to real-world problems. Entrants were also required to submit a concise three-minute pitch video detailing their business idea, identifying customer pain points, articulating unique market positioning and outlining growth strategies.

Blake-Foreman’s compelling pitch on empowering local talent and fostering regional economic development resonated profoundly with the panel. Her story stood alongside a field of top-tier entrepreneurs including: Selena Watkins of Socanomics, a platform dedicated to leveraging social media influence to promote Caribbean culture and entrepreneurship; Careem Gilbert of Facecard AI, an innovative AI-driven platform that helps businesses verify identities and manage customer engagement securely; Jenna Pantin of Chaconia Candles, a brand celebrating Caribbean culture through hand-crafted, locally inspired candles; and Shade McKenzie of Hair Smoothie, a natural hair care brand empowering Caribbean women with high-quality, culturally authentic products.

Adding regional significance, the panel of judges included soca artist Mr Killa (Hollice Mapp) from Grenada, whose presence underscored the cultural pride and creative excellence that Caribbean talent continues to inspire.

Vibe Connections Ltd was incorporated in 2021 to connect North American businesses with highly skilled virtual professionals from TT. The company employs 129 TT citizens and contributed nearly $13.5 million to the local economy, embodying its mission to transform lives and foster sustainable economic development through innovative talent sourcing.

Blake-Foreman said: “This victory affirms the incredible potential within our Caribbean community. It’s a validation of our talent, resilience and innovative spirit. We’re now positioned to reach global markets, create more employment opportunities and showcase the best of what our islands have to offer.”