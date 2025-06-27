Trinidad and Tobago Chamber eager to work with Howai

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo, left, presents new Central Bank governor Larry Howai, centre, with his instruments of appointment, as Minister in the Ministry of Finance Kennedy Swaratsingh looks on. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce said it looks forward to constructive engagement with newly appointed Central Bank governor Larry Howai and the Central Bank as they collectively work to ensure that monetary policy continues to be an enabling force for sustainable national development.

In a release on June 26, the chamber congratulated Howai on his appointment on June 25. It said his long-standing executive career in banking and financial services and his previous tenure as minister of finance position him uniquely to guide the Central Bank at this critical juncture in the nation’s economic development.

The chamber said it continues to recognize the need for enhanced collaboration between financial regulators and the business community to strengthen foreign exchange availability, modernize payment systems, and improve access to finance for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and emerging industries.

“We are, therefore, encouraged by Governor Howai’s strong track record of strategic thinking, stakeholder engagement, and commitment to good governance.

“We remain available to share our recommendations and research findings with Governor Howai to facilitate discussions guided by sound market intelligence.”

According to a Newsday story published on June 26, Howai was appointed to the position of Central Bank governor following a request made to President Christine Kangaloo by Cabinet, on June 24, to revoke the appointment of then Central Bank governor Dr Alvin Hilaire with immediate effect.

Howai, who was appointed minister of finance on June 25, 2012, was appointed Central Bank governor for a term of five years.

In her June 5 post-cabinet media conference, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had said that Hilaire was refusing to divulge information on the top users of foreign exchange in the country.

In 2021, Persad-Bissessar, in her position as opposition leader, said Hilaire must account for what she said was his mismanagement at the bank.

The revocation of Hilaire's instruments of appointment came 24 hours before the announcement that another senior executive in a state entity had been relieved of his post. The Ministry of Public Utilities announced that WASA's CEO Keithroy Halliday – who took up that post on December 1 – was fired with immediate effect.

He was replaced by Jeevan Joseph who was appointed WASA's acting CEO effective June 25.