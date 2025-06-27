Trinidad and Tobago athletes inspire movement, joy on Olympic Day

A girl shows her enthusiasm during a flag football drill at Olympic Day 2025 at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on June 23. - Photo courtesy TTOC

MOVEMENT, motivation and joy resonated throughout the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain on June 23 as the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) celebrated Olympic Day 2025.

Echoing the global theme Let’s Move, the event encouraged hundreds of young participants, national athletes and community members to embrace active lifestyles and discover the joy of sport.

Under sunny skies and the vibrant atmosphere, the festivities began with an invocation followed by a captivating steelpan rendition of the national anthem by Isaiah Ellis. Master of ceremonies Shervon Coffee guided attendees through an exhilarating day that combined fun with meaningful engagement.

The celebration also highlighted the TTOC’s ongoing initiative for safe sport, emphasising the importance of safe, inclusive sporting environments. TTOC vice-president Sonja Johnson officially opened the celebration, noting the event’s mission to foster unity, encourage physical activity and champion Olympic values – excellence, friendship and respect.

Central to the day’s excitement was the hands-on experience across a spectrum of sports booths, featuring disciplines such as weightlifting, taekwondo, cycling, canoeing, boxing, rugby and volleyball. Youngsters from schools including Belmont Government, Seereeram Vedic, Bishop’s Centenary, Ascension Anglican, Couva Anglican Primary and Rainbow Rescue enthusiastically interacted with national sporting heroes, creating unforgettable moments of mentorship and inspiration.

Olympic cyclists Kwesi Browne and Nicholas Paul, swimmer Zachary Anthony, and boxers Tianna Guy and Olympian Nigel Paul, brought stories of resilience and the joy of movement to the aspiring young athletes.

Olympic Day 2025 also marked a significant global moment, coinciding with the symbolic handover of leadership from International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach to the new tenth IOC president Kirsty Coventry in Lausanne, Switzerland. Locally, the TTOC reaffirmed its commitment to key campaigns, including safe sport, sustainability initiatives, gender equity and ongoing athlete support programmes.

Expanding the message further, the TTOC announced plans to include Tobago prominently in the Let’s Move campaign.

"This outreach will ensure the spirit of movement, learning and discovery, central to the Olympic Day 2025 theme, reaches and inspires schools across Tobago.

"Tobago, let's move," a TTOC media release said.

The TTOC thanked event sponsors Guiltless Yogurt, Ray-Hass Auto, Mario’s Pizza, Toppers and Blue Waters for their support in bringing the community together.

"Olympic Day 2025 was truly a dynamic reminder of how sport unites communities, fosters friendships and inspires everyone to move with purpose and joy. Let’s keep moving together for a stronger, healthier TT."