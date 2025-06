Teach Hindi

THE EDITOR: My Afro-Trini brother KL Bachoo speaks to me in Hindi. Hindi is a complete language.

When you say aunt in English, that is a general term. It is not specific.

In Hindi, "mousie" means mother's sister. "Poowah" means father's sister.

Let us have Hindi classes available to the general public. You choose if you want to learn.

Knowledge is power.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town