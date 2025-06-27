Tabaquite man shot dead riding bike

- File photo

JUST days before his 36th birthday, Tabaquite resident Brent Carlon Bolah was shot and killed while riding a bicycle in his home community on the afternoon of June 26.

Bolah, of Piparo Road, died along the same road after gunshots were fired shortly before 1 pm.

He would have turned 36 on June 30.

According to police, officers from the Brasso station received an anonymous call about a man’s body found on the roadside with head wounds.

When they responded, officers found Bolah’s body lying next to a bicycle.

The scene was immediately cordoned off, and other officers from the Central Division as well as the Homicide Bureau, Region Three, responded and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the Homicide Bureau at 652-0495 or contact the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555 or 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).