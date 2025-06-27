Steelpan no longer special?

THE EDITOR: So many of us "Trini to the bone" citizens of all races and religions welcomed the idea of the steelpan design on the coat of arms. So, why halt the printing of the $100 bill with the pan? The three Columbus ships have had their day. Time to move on.

Agreed by both the then PNM government and UNC opposition in January, why the pause in execution of the design change with the change of government?

The steelpan is the only new musical instrument in the entire world in the past century. It is admired across the globe as unique and magnificent. Just as we the people are. Our music and our people are unique.

Calypso music morphed into soca and chutney soca and we love and appreciate all three. We also all love our steelpan, made from the steel drums that citizens worked/laboured over with for their daily bread.

Trinidad Carnival, which brings in millions of dollars year after year, is always alive and well based on our many steelbands sited all over the country. The pans are played by citizens of all races and religions in parties, concerts, weddings and funerals.

Are we not proud, all of us, to be Trinidadians/Tobagonians? Do we not prefer to acknowledge that there is no place more unique than sweet TT? Does it matter which political party is in power? Will the steelpan become less appreciated and suddenly unloved because of the change in government?

Is it a change in UNC mindset? Is the UNC the same UNC from January when agreeing to the new design of the $100 bill?

Is the heady/heavy victory at the polls causing the new government to be weak at the knees because of the enormous weight placed on the individual shoulders of the administration?

Is it that the steelpan is no longer extra special as compared to three small boats from hundreds of years ago? Boats that brought death and destruction to the native Caribs and Arawaks?

I would prefer to think that the new Finance Minister is just busy sorting out what duties must come first in his many chores.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin